Who was Katelyn Ballman, aka itskatieeebee? Fans distraught as TikTok star passes away at 27

Katelyn Ballman, aka TikTok star itskatieeebee, reportedly passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was just 27. The news of her demise was confirmed by her aunt Saundra Mae-Lynn on Facebook:

“It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman, only 27 years old, has passed away.”

No cause of her death has been revealed so far. According to Height Zone, speculation is rife that the TikToker passed away due to an overdose. However, no confirmation has been made available about the rumor to the public.

The influencer’s immediate family is yet to give their official statement about her passing. In her last TikTok video, Katelyn was seen happily dancing inside her car.

Her sudden demise left fans completely shocked. Several admirers poured in their tributes while mourning the loss of the content creator. One distraught fan wrote:

“This is hitting me so hard. I absolutely loved you and your light that shined so bright.”

Another added:

“It’s not fair. So much love & light is taken from this world way too soon. My heart is broken. For everyone that knew you. I love you, twin.”

Katelyn Ballman’s followers also requested social media users to refrain from speculating about the cause of her death. Meanwhile, her close friends reportedly confirmed that the influencer had been sober for the past seven months.

Everything about TikTok star Katelyn Ballman

Katelyn Ballman was a budding TikTok star and social media influencer (Image via Katelyn Ballman/Instagram)

Katelyn Ballman was a budding TikTok star and social media influencer who went by @itskatieeebee on the platform. She garnered a significant online following and had nearly 75K followers on the app. Her videos amassed almost 1.5 million likes.

She was born to her mother, Peggy Ballman, on April 30, 1994, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ballman grew up with her sibling, Larhnoda Ballman, who also passed away sometime earlier.

The online sensation was married to John Wurtz.

The couple share four children together, Braxton Wurtz, Annabelle Wurtz, Easton Ballman, and Owen Ballman. The content creator was known for documenting her life as a wife and mother on TikTok.

She also posted pictures of her family to her 1.9K followers on Instagram. The mother-of-four gained popularity for her humorous take on daily life situations.

Also Read

Katelyn’s family is grieving her untimely demise while awaiting the results of an autopsy. The Newcomer Facility has reportedly organized a fundraiser for her funeral expenses.

The TikToker leaves behind her mother, husband, and children. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, admirers, and fans.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far