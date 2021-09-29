Who is Courtney Tezeno's husband? Inside Cash in the Attic host's unusual love story

TV host Courtney Tezeno has brought back the popular reality show, Cash in the Attic, on HGTV. Known as a co-host on Quibi’s Close Up by E! News, Tezeno is also a successful producer, journalist and content creator.

Courtney Tezeno's experience in the broadcast and hosting business now leads her to present Cash in the Attic, leaving fans curious about her life off-camera.

So, a recent update is that Courtney Tezeno got married this year. Here are details about her personal life.

Who is Courtney Tezeno's husband?

Courtney Tezeno married long-time boyfriend Leepole Hicks, a professional beauty and fashion photographer, on May 16, 2021, in the Gardens of Cranesbury View, U.S. Their wedding was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when they found the perfect date and time to tie the knot, they had to change their venue and downsize the guest list.

Tezeno shared the news on Instagram with a picture that captured their “I do” moment. In it, she is seen shouting with excitement and Leepole is photographed crying.

The caption of Courtney Tezeno’s post read:

“When total opposites say I do. 😭🙌🏾 7 years later, two postponements and a predicted rainy day. It was worth the wait. This picture shows how drastically different we reacted to being married!”

The couple went to Cabo, Mexico for their honeymoon.

Their unusual love story

Courtney Tezeno and her now-husband crossed paths multiple times before their official meeting. Hicks wanted the TV personality to model, but Tezeno reportedly turned down the offer and suggested a friend for the role.

Interestingly, Courtney Tezeno somehow attended the shoot and then Hicks asked her out on a date. From there, the duo slowly turned their friendship to romance.

About 'Cash in the Attic’

The first season of Cash in the Attic features Courtney Tezeno, alongside expert appraisers Elyse Luray, Marvin Jules and Jean David Michel. The team heads to houses, searching for vintage pop culture items like classic toys, original video games and old comics. These valuable treasures are sold at an auction for top dollar and then, the money is given to the homeowners to use it for their life-changing dreams.

Speaking about the show, HGTV President Jane Latman said:

“We expect a wide audience to tune in for Cash in the Attic because they appreciate the nostalgic value of sports memorabilia or Beanie Babies and they may find out that they can turn something that’s gathering dust into good money.”

The latest show is a modern version of the original series that went by the same name. From 2002 to 2012, the old version was hosted by John Sencio and starred Tim Luke and Christine Downing as appraisers.

Meanwhile, Cash in the Attic Season 1 premieres on October 1 at 9.00 pm (ET) on Discovery-owned cable HGTV.

Edited by Prem Deshpande