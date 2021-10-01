"Explain this" - Miles Heizer and Mae Whitman's Instagram picture sends fans into a tizzy

The internet stands confused as Parenthood stars Miles Heizer and Mae Whitman took to Instagram posting pictures of themselves together with what seemed like romantic captions. Neither of the two have ever spoken about being together, which has now left fans confused.

The two were known to have gotten close on the sets of the comedy-drama series and had also been living together. They were quick to become the best of friends, often documenting their roommate adventures together on social media.

Mae Whitman opened up about her bond with Miles Heizer in an interview with Glamour in 2014, where she told them:

"He's lived with me for two years. He's pretty special. I'll kill him before I let him leave."

Now, the co-stars have sparked dating rumors which have left the internet unsettled.

Is Miles Heizer dating Mae Whitman?

Miles Heizer took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with the Good Girls actor. He captioned the post:

“13 years and we still can’t keep our hands off each other”

The series of pictures he posted also included one of Whitman kissing him.

Mae Whitman also took to the social media platform to post the same photos on her profile. She captioned them:

“some things last a long time”

The Duff actress also added the hashtags - #happy13baby, #lol and #gays

Whitman’s last hashtag is an indication that they are not dating. It seems like the co-stars are pranking their followers into thinking that the two are in a relationship.

The 33-year-old actress opened up about her sexuality in August 2021, stating that she is pansexual. She has also voiced the Disney character Amity Blight, who plays a lesbian lead role in The Owl House series.

Since then, Mae Whitman has stood as a proud member of the LGBTIA community.

"13 Reasons Why" actor Miles Heizer also took to social media in February 2020, announcing that he was in a relationship with Canadian actor Connor Jessup. He had also revealed in an interview that he knew he was not straight since he was 13 years old.

Since Heizer had taken to social media to make his relationship “Instagram official,” fans knew that the "Nerve" star was gay.

Although Whitman had put “#gays” in her latest post, fans remained confused about their relationship status. Some comments included:

The internet's reactions made it clear that the co-stars successfully pranked their fans.

