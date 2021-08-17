Does Mae Whitman have a partner? "Owl House" star reveals she is pansexual

Mae Whitman recently came out as pansexual while talking about her role in the popular Disney animated series, Owl House. The fantasy TV series was widely appreciated for its LGBTQ+ representation.

Owl House is the first Disney show to feature a bisexual character in a leading role through 14-year-old Luz Noceda. The character is portrayed by Sarah-Nicole Roberts. Meanwhile, Mae Whitman plays a lesbian witch named Amity Blight in the show.

The Good Girls star took to Twitter to share an animated image of Amity and Luz, stating the importance of queer representation in the media. She wrote:

“Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world!”

Mae Whitman further emphasized the meaning of pansexuality and shared:

“I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders.”

The actress also linked important resources about the bisexual community to help educate followers who are unfamiliar with LGBTQ+ terms. She even made sure to share screenshots of her tweets with her followers on Instagram.

A look into Mae Whitman's relationship and dating history

American actress and singer, Mae Whitman (Image via Instagram/Mae Whitman)

Mae Whitman began her career at the age of six, debuting in the hit romantic drama When a Man Loves a Woman. She gained popularity as a child actress through films like One Fine Day, Independence Day and Hope Floats.

The 33-year-old grew up to become a prominent actress, appearing in more than 50 films and TV shows. She went on to act in popular films such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The DUFF, among others.

She is also recognized for her roles in Fox’s Arrested Development and NBC’s Parenthood. She is best known for her portrayal of Annie Marks on NBC’s Good Girls.

Despite growing up in the limelight, Mae Whitman managed to keep her personal life out of the public eye. Her only public relationship was with musician Landon Pigg, who had a cameo role in Parenthood.

Mae Whitman has also been linked to a few co-stars throughout her career. She first sparked dating rumors with The Umbrella Academy actor Don Tiefenbach. According to Cinemaholic, the duo parted ways after a brief relationship.

She was then linked to The Flash star Robbie Amell. Fans speculated about a blooming romance between Mae and Robbie after the duo appeared together in The DUFF. However, the theories were debunked after the latter started dating Italia Ricci in 2008 and tied the knot in 2016.

Mae Whitman was also rumored to be in a relationship with Parenthood co-star Peter Krause. However, the rumored pair had a 20-year age gap and reportedly called it quits after a brief period together. Krause has been married to Lauren Graham since 2010.

The Jungle Book 2 actress continues to keep her relationship status under wraps. However, Mae Whitman recently came out as pansexual and is proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

