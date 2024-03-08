'Think Nina Hussain was probably right the first time': Netizens react to ITV News host calling Jeremy Hunt 'Mr C**t' before correcting herself

ITV News broadcaster Nina Hossain reportedly mispronounced Jeremy Hunt's name during ITV Lunchtime News on Thursday, March 7. The journalist was discussing Mr. Hunt following the announcement of his spring budget.

Nina Hossain was discussing the news of MP Michelle Donelan accusing an academic of supporting Hamas with a reporter who was connecting from Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

During the program, she asked if the reporter spoke to Jeremy Hunt for his reaction. She reportedly mispronounced Mr. Hunt's name, referring to him as Mr. C**t.

"You spoke to Mr. C**t? (corrects herself) ...Mr. Hunt, how did he respond to calls for her to resign?"

While Hossain corrected herself immediately, netizens took to X to share their views about the alleged mispronunciation. User @improperBoston1 on X remarked that Ms. Hossain was "probably right the first time" while sharing a clip from the ITV Lunchtime segment.

Netizens react to Nina Hossain mispronouncing Jeremy Hunt's name

Users quickly reacted to Nina Hossain's mispronounciation, calling it a "Freudian slip." As per Simply Psychology, a Freudian slip is a slip of the tongue that is related to the unconscious mind.

Nina Hossain apologized for her alleged mispronounciation of Jeremy Hunt's name

At the end of Thursday's lunchtime segment, Hossain apologized for "the slip of tongue."

"Just before I say goodbye, apologies for my slip of the tongue earlier when speaking to Harry Horton."

On the segment, Hossain was discussing the latest news of Michelle Donelan accusing an academic of allegedly supporting Hamas. The taxpayers reportedly covered the sum that was paid to Professor Kate Sang after Donelan had already paid her an unknown sum. Hossain said:

"The Labour leader is the latest to criticise the government for using taxpayers' money to compensate for a minister's mistake after the Science Secretary Michelle Donelan falsely accused an academic of supporting Hamas."

The news was followed by several figures demanding Donelan's resignation, as there was reportedly no proof of Professor Sang supporting Hamas. The Mirror reported that the "undisclosed amount" was paid to Sang to reduce potential legal costs.

Hossain asked reporter Harry Honovan whether he spoke to Jeremy Hunt about the same when she mispronounced the name. The Chancellor recently announced his spring budget at the House of Commons on Wednesday, March 6.

One of his measures was to reduce the rate of taxation by two percent for the second time, after a reduction from 12% to 10% in January. Jeremy Hunt also announced other measures, including a new levy on vapes, a tax raid on owners of short-term holiday lets, the extension of a cut on fuel duty, and the scaling back of non-dom tax relief.

Hossain's mispronounciation of Jeremy Hunt's name is not the only "blunder" that took place on Thursday, reports The Mirror. In the same lunchtime segment during a filming in West London, a discussion on ITV's 15 percent losses over the last year was taking place.

During the conversation, a school child screamed ""F**k her right in the p***y" while walking by the camera. The news anchor immediately apologized for the same.