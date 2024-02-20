What did Brenda Edwards say? ITV Loose Women star's on-air rant sparks frustration among viewers 

Brenda Edwards, one of the prominent hosts of ITV's popular daytime show, Loose Women, has ignited a flurry of reactions after her recent on-air rant during yesterday's episode.

On Monday, February 19, 2024, presenter Brenda, Katie Piper, and Charlene White in the ITV Loose Women studio debated "a planned ban of mobile phones in classrooms." However, according to the Birmingham Mail, Brenda became "aggressive" while expressing her thoughts.

The publication also mentioned that the monologue, addressing a hot-button societal issue, sparked frustration and debate among viewers.

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards sparks debate with on-air rant

Brenda Edwards is a British-born English singer, actress, television personality, and presenter. She has been the weekly ITV chat show daytime Loose Women panelist since 2019. Loose Women is a lunchtime chat show with a rotating panel of women from the entertainment and journalism fields. The first episode was aired on September 6, 1999.

According to the Birmingham Mail, during the debate segment in Loose Women on Monday, February 19, 2024, Brenda Edwards spoke "aggressively" about the need for greater awareness and action regarding school mental health support.

The publication also mentioned that Brenda, with two other colleagues, Katie Piper, and Charlene White, debated the issue of the mobile phone ban in the classroom. Katie said,

"The world operates on a smartphone, so to completely take them away from tech in there in their teen years isn't necessary."

Brenda replied on the contrary,

"The dark world operates more on a mobile phone, and that is what is causing a lot of young people and children to have mental anxiety for so many different reasons."

Adding up to the debate, Charlene said,

"Let grown-ups be grown-ups, those have got power"

Brenda Edwards expressed her deep concern about the lack of resources and attention given to this crucial issue.

"Yeah, let grown-ups be grown-ups but if you have even the tech giants that make these phones saying, I'm not going to give my child a phone because of all the damages and dangers, then why is it alright for me? If it is alright for you, it should be alright for me."

She further said, "When your child goes to school, and you've got no brand trainers," Denise Welch cut her and added, "They can leave that at home," as per the publication, this is where she raised her voice, and aggressively replied,

"Do you pay the bill? Find your bill, oh you can't get a bill, because why? You're six. I am sorry, but that says it all for me."

Her remarks came amidst a broader discussion on X, where viewers called Brenda aggressive and outdated in raising children.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ITV and the Loose Women team have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.