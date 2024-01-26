What is Kaye Adams' net worth? Loose Women legend's career earnings explored as she is rushed to hospital after on-air emergency

On Friday, January 19, Scottish TV star Kaye Adams was admitted to the hospital after having problems hearing in her right ear, moments before going on-air.

The anchor went to A&E the next morning, where she got an audiogram done after examination. On Saturday, January 20, Kaye Adams got a large lump of ear wax removed from her right ear as her treatment. The earwax was interfering with her hearing, as explained by Adams on Instagram.

Adams anchored Loose Women from 1999 to 2006. However, she returned as an anchor in November 2013 and has been anchoring the talk show ever since. The actor has now returned home after her major health scare on Friday night.

As per Net Worth Post, Kaye Adams has a net worth of around $9 million.

Kaye Adams has worked extensively in the media and television industry for several years

Kaye Adams is an important figure in the world of media. She began her career as a journalist, and her first substantial work is a one-hour interview of the former UK Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher. She has worked extensively as a journalist throughout her career, covering important events such as the Lockerbie bombing.

In 1992, Adams replaced Sheena McDonald on Scottish Television and hosted the show for six years. Her time as the host of Scottish Television established her as a successful news show host, given that the channel received a number of accolades under her guidance.

She has appeared on various talk shows since then, making her one of the higher-paid anchors in the industry. Her commendable net worth is a result of her vast experience in the media industry.

During her first stint in Loose Women, Adams extensively discussed various entertainment issues along with the female panel. The reasons for her departure in 2006 are not known, but she returned to the series in 2013.

Throughout her career, Adams also narrated and co-anchored various shows and films. She narrated a six-episode docuseries called The Merchant Navy and an a documentary titled The Lockerbie Bomber: Sent Home to Die.

Kaye Adams opens up about her ‘traumatic’ health scare on social media

Kaye Adams opened up about the ‘most traumatic 48 hours’ of her life on Instagram, where she spoke in detail about her experience via a reel.

A few moments before going on air to anchor Loose Women, Adams lost hearing in her right ear. The 61-year-old still managed to get through the episode but could not hear anything even after she went back to her Glasgow home on Friday night. The symptoms worried her, and she decided to visit the hospital the next morning after googling her symptoms.

"I am so relieved it was nothing more than a lump of ear wax, but if you personally are dealing with any kind of hearing loss I truly urge you to get it checked out. Everyone will helped me was amazing and whatever the outcome is for you there’s so much help and support available," she said in her reel.

Kaye Adams revealed that she was anxious and wondering if she had a tumor or something more serious. However, her hearing returned immediately after undergoing the process of removing a big lump of earwax that was interfering with her hearing.

