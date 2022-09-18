What is conductive hearing loss? Loose Women star Kaye Adams' medical diagnosis explored ahead of Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Scottish television presenter and journalist Kaye Adams shared in July of this year that she had been diagnosed with conductive hearing loss in her right ear. The 59-year-old former Loose Women anchor currently hosts the morning show on BBC Radio Scotland.

She was recommended to get hearing aids for both of her ears since her left ear was trying to compensate for the loss of hearing in the right one.

Speaking to The Sun about her issues, Kaye said:

"My hearing is an issue, to the extent that I’ve had full consultations and examinations on my ears. It’s probably getting to the stage where it’s getting problematic in certain situations."

She will now be seen performing in the popular BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing from September 23, 2022.

What is conductive hearing loss? Symptons and treatment explained

The human ear is divided into the outer, middle, and inner parts. Conductive hearing loss is an auditory issue that occurs when the sound cannot travel through the ear's outer and middle parts, thus not reaching the innermost part for the patient to hear. A person with conductive hearing loss cannot hear soft sounds and loud sounds, which may come off as muffled to them.

This blockage can be due to fluid in the ear, ear infection (medically known as Otitis), Benign tumors, or sometimes even having excessive earwax.

Symptoms for the same can sometimes be subtle but can get serious over time. Some of the most common symptoms are dizziness, feeling that one’s ears are filled, fluid coming from the ear, loss of hearing, and pain in the ear.

Doctors can diagnose the same via a physical examination and tests like a Rinne hearing test or a Weber hearing test. They often remove obstructions or give antifungal medications to people with conductive hearing loss. In case of an extreme case of the problem, doctors might perform surgeries or give the patients special hearing aids.

Kaye Adams said that she was in disbelief after her shocking diagnosis. During the ITV show, the Loose Women star revealed that she had been struggling with hearing loss and that the issue was terrifying for her.

She visited a doctor for the segment, which was shot in July, who revealed that she needed to wear a hearing aid in both her ears. While her hearing deterioration in the left ear was natural, her reduced right ear hearing was due to conductive hearing loss.

She stated:

"For around five-ish years, maybe more, I have been aware that I've been struggling but you just make excuses."

Adams also said that she was having trouble with the problem. She further added that she became a standing joke for her children who had to repeat the same things again and again for her. She then commented:

"Although you laugh that off, it is now beginning to get to me because, I think, I'm really missing things and I don't want to be a standing joke."

Kaye Adams announced she had conductive hearing loss on an ITV show (Images via kayeadamsofficial/ Instagram Stories))

However, she got the auditory aid that became a necessity for her condition. She shared the pictures of her new hearing aid via her Instagram stories in July with the caption:

"Now you see it… Now you don't!!"

She also thanked the doctor for her "easy and painless" consultation and diagnosis of conductive hearing loss.

Tune in to the BBC on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7 pm ET to catch up on Kaye's journey on Strictly Come Dancing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far