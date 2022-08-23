What happened to John Farnham? Health explored as Australian singer is admitted to hospital

Australian singer John Farnham was recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently hospitalized.

The news was revealed by his family on Tuesday, August 23. As per The Guardian, a statement from Farnham's family members revealed that he would have to undergo surgery.

The statement also included words from John Farnham himself, who stated that cancer diagnosis is faced by people every day and many others have gone through the same phase before him. He added:

“The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.”

As of now, the family has requested privacy and declined to reveal anything about the kind of cancer Farnham was diagnosed with.

News of his cancer diagnosis comes two years after his 2019 health scare.

In brief, about John Farnham's medical history

The 73-year-old singer has been suffering from a range of health issues for quite some time now.

In 2019, Farnham had to cancel an Australian tour following a "severe" kidney infection, which landed him in the hospital. The infection occurred after surgery, although details about the surgery itself remain unknown. Following the health scare, the singer gave up habits such as smoking and consuming alcohol.

In an interview with The Telegraph at the time, he mentioned how he had been ignoring his wife's urges to go see a doctor, and deemed the infection to be a "wake-up call" for him to take better care of himself.

Apart from this, Farnham also suffers from tinnitus and hearing loss - a consequence of his long history of performing at high-volume concerts. The condition has forced him to wear hearing aids.

Who is John Farnham? Exploring his musical career

John Farnham had a successful career as a solo artist before he became popular as a member of the Little River Band, where he was the lead singer from 1982 to 1985.

Farnham’s most famous song, You’re the Voice, was released in 1986 and trended on all the Australian singles charts. His album, Whispering Jack, also clinched the top spot for 25 weeks straight and is currently the second-highest-selling album in Australian history.

John is the only Australian artist to have a number-one record for five consecutive decades, with singles like Sadie, Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head, Age of Reason, Chain Reaction, Then Again and The Last Time, all between 1967 and 2002.

He has also toured with artists like The Seekers, Stevie Nicks, and Lionel Richie and collaborated with others on several albums. He was a recipient of the Australian of the Year award in 1986 followed by Officer of the Order of Australia in 1996. That apart, he has also won 19 ARIA Awards.

Farnham is also known for his performances in musicals like Charlie Girl, Pippin, and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has also appeared in his TV series and specials like Bobby Dazzler, The Don Lane Show, Hey Hey It’s Saturday, and more.

