 "This is an atrocious parent": Montana Kerri Seekins Crowe daughter controversy sparks mass outrage online 

Montana lawmaker Kerri Seekins Crowe went viral on social media after stating that she would rather risk her daughter dying by suicide rather than aiding in her transition. Recently, Twitter user @highbrow_nobrow shared a video of the Republican feverously sharing her struggles of not letting her daughter get gender affirming surgery. The clip was quick to go viral and amassed over 13 million views across social media platforms.

State Rep. Kerri Seekins Crowe took the floor during a debate and stated that she did not allow her daughter to transition by giving into her “emotional manipulation.” Crowe said:

“I am one of those parents who lived with a daughter who was suicidal for three years. Someone once asked me- “wouldn’t I just do anything to help save her?” And I really had to think and the answer was, no. I was not going to give in to her emotional manipulation because she was incapable of making those decisions"

Montana bill sponsor: I prefer my transgender daughter commit suicide rather than allow her to transition.- Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe (R)https://t.co/28e1aCWiR7

Kerri Seekins Crowe elaborated by adding that she would not let her daughter "tear apart" her family and her and stated that she had to be strong for her child. Crowe added that she had to look into the future for her daughter when the latter could not. The lawmaker also said:

“I was lost. I was scared. I spent hours on the floor in prayer because I didn’t know that when I woke up if my daughter was going to be alive or not."

Crowe ended her speech by saying that she had to make the "right decision" for her daughter so that she could have a "precious, successful adulthood" later in life.

Internet users were outraged by the speech, with one of them saying:

Complain Jane🌊💙 @CJane0123 @highbrow_nobrow What a horrific thing to say and to wish on your child. This is an atrocious parent who doesn't deserve to be a mother. @highbrow_nobrow What a horrific thing to say and to wish on your child. This is an atrocious parent who doesn't deserve to be a mother.

Netizens react to Kerri Seekins Crowe’s speech

Netizens were stunned by the lawmaker’s beliefs. Many could not believe that the mother would put her daughter’s life at risk in such a manner. Several netizens blasted Crowe online. A few comments online read:

rockonracoon-reactivated @pacoceanlover @highbrow_nobrow Someone call child protective services and remove her daughter to a safe place where she isn’t talked into committing suicide by her own mothers @highbrow_nobrow Someone call child protective services and remove her daughter to a safe place where she isn’t talked into committing suicide by her own mothers

FranklinFromFlorida407 @ButtonFranklin @highbrow_nobrow This woman is vile. Some pro lifer there woman. 🤦🏻‍♂️ @highbrow_nobrow This woman is vile. Some pro lifer there woman. 🤦🏻‍♂️

Terryl Terrell @TerrellTerryl @highbrow_nobrow What a terrible human being she is. Someone should call CPS. @highbrow_nobrow What a terrible human being she is. Someone should call CPS.

𝕊𝕖𝕟. mom teacher ℝ𝕚𝕖𝕓𝕖 @Mskriebe

We do not agree and we will continue to seek compassion and understanding. @highbrow_nobrow If your daughter sees this I want her to know there is an army of caring people out there that value and care for her.We do not agree and we will continue to seek compassion and understanding. @highbrow_nobrow If your daughter sees this I want her to know there is an army of caring people out there that value and care for her. We do not agree and we will continue to seek compassion and understanding.

Who is Kerri Seekins Crowe?

The lawmaker is a Republican member of the Montana House of Representatives. She took on the role in January 2021. Her term ends in January 2025. She assumed office after winning the election in November 2022.

This is not the first time the government official has dealt with a controversy.

On April 2, Forward Montana, a progressive advocacy group named Crowe as the “Villain of the Week.” This comes after a “pro-life” bill she supported required physicians to operate on any infant “born alive,” even if they had no chance of surviving.

In response, Kerri Seekins Crowe took to Facebook and told her followers that it was an “honour” to be given the aforementioned title. She then went on to call herself the “Original Republican Gangster.”

