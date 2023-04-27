Ryan Binkley 2024: Identity revealed as Texas pastor stands as Republican presidential candidate

Ryan Binkley, the popular pastor and CEO of the Dallas-based Generation Group, has announced that he will be standing as a Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 US presidential elections. The 55-year-old made the announcement at the University of Texas as more than 750 people came to attend Binkley’s campaign announcement event.

Talking about his candidature, he claimed that he would like to address border issues with “peace and care.” Ryan Binkley said:

“We have to be unified. We have to be in this place, because if we’re in a time of uncertainty, what it’s going to take is faith in God and faith in each other to get us through, and it’s not time for us to back down. It’s time for us to believe."

Furthermore, he also talked about how he is not looking for “name recognition” and instead wants to run for the position to fight for the problems faced by the nation. With this, Ryan joins the list of candidates for the US presidential election, as Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Larry Elder, Asa Hutchinson, Perry Johnson, and Vivek Ramaswamy have already announced their election bids.

Ryan Binkley claims that his business knowledge is good for keeping the country’s finance in order

Ryan Binkley is the CEO and co-founder of Generation Group, a business advisory firm that has offices in Chicago, New York, and California. Binkley and his company have more than 400 employees in the whole country and have worked for hundreds of companies over the course of 17 years. Apart from this, he has also worked for big companies like Procter & Gamble and Boston Scientific Corporation.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Binkley completed BBA in Finance and Marketing from Texas McCombs School of Business in 1990. He further went on to pursue an MBA from Southern Methodist University and completed it in 2005. After his education, he began working with big companies and eventually became the lead pastor for the Create Church in Dallas.

On the personal front, he is married to Ellie Binkley, who is also attached to the Create Church. The couple has spent the past ten years fulfilling business and ministry leadership roles, dedicating their time and efforts to serving their local community and church. Ryan and Ellie Blinkey have five kids together.

Speaking about his presidential candidature, Ryan Binkley announced his bid by claiming that his business acumen and financial knowledge is perfect for keeping the country’s finance in order. He said:

“It has been decreasing in value over time because we’ve not had good monetary policy, so we’ve not been meeting our budget. We keep printing money in order to meet the debt obligations we have. We have to get our budget in order, and then it will be more valuable than ever.”

Christian Nightmares @ChristnNitemare During a service last year at Create Church in Richardson, Texas, pastor Ryan Binkley—who just announced that he's running for president in 2024—brought a young woman onstage who claimed her paralyzed arm was miraculously healed after church members prayed over her. During a service last year at Create Church in Richardson, Texas, pastor Ryan Binkley—who just announced that he's running for president in 2024—brought a young woman onstage who claimed her paralyzed arm was miraculously healed after church members prayed over her. https://t.co/fEYeLdXU5Q

As soon as the news of Ryan’s election bid reached the netizens, several mixed reactions began to pour in as many were excited to follow up with the pastor's campaign. Meanwhile, others criticized the move of the businessman.

