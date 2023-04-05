Who is David Bowie’s son? Duncan Jones puts Donald Trump on blast for using ‘Rebel Rebel’ song at Mar-a-Lago

Former US President Donald Trump is facing charges of falsifying business records, and things don't seem to be getting easier for the 76-year-old. Now, British singer-songwriter David Bowie's son Duncan Jones has slammed Trump, claiming that the latter has been using his late father's music repeatedly.

Duncan took to Twitter to slam Donald Trump, and shared a GIF of Bowie staring intently at someone. His tweet jokingly stated that Trump kept using Bowie's music to annoy Duncan personally.

Duncan Jones posted on Twitter and alleged that Donald Trump repeatedly used his father's songs. (Image via Twitter)

Duncan's tweet came after Donald Trump played a number of songs from his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, to address the masses. One of the songs he played was Bowie's classic hit, Rebel Rebel, which caught Jones' eye and led to him calling the former president out. However, it is also worth noting that Trump has been using Bowie's music for his political rallies and that is also what left Duncan furious.

David Bowie’s son Duncan Jones is a director, screenwriter and film producer

Duncan Jones, who was born in 1971, is the late musician David Bowie's first son with his wife Mary Angela Barnett. Jones also has two half-sisters, Lexi, and Stacia Larranna Celeste. Lexi is David Bowie and his second wife, Iman's child, while Stacia is Duncan's mother and musician Drew Blood's child.

Jones studied in London, Lausanne and Berlin before moving to Ohio to study philosophy. He returned to England and graduated from the London FIlm School in 2001.

He worked on several projects with his father before releasing his first film, Moon, in 2009. The director, screenwriter, and film producer has received several nominations and awards, including a BAFTA Award. He has also made several other movies, including Source Code, Mute, and Warcraft. Duncan has also directed several campaigns for big brands like FCUK.

Duncan Jones is married to Rodene Ronquillo. The couple tied the knot in November 2012, and have two kids.

Duncan Jones slams Donald Trump for playing "Rebel Rebel" at Mar-a-Lago event: More details revealed

Duncan Jones, son of the late musician David Bowie, strongly criticized Donald Trump for playing his father's song Rebel Rebel at an event held at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Jones took to social media to express his outrage and accused Donald Trump of using his father's music without permission.

The controversy began unraveling after Donald Trump was accused of paying hush money prior to the 2016 presidential election. The former President was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Trump was briefly arrested on these charges on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and taken to a New York City court, where he pleaded not guilty. However, upon his return to Mar-a-Lago, he claimed that he had not done anything wrong other than “fearlessly defending our nation.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump is headed to Mar-a-Lago

As he went to address the mass, several songs were played at his Florida resort, including David Bowie's Rebel Rebel. This caught the attention of several people, many of whom have closely followed the developments around Trump's alleged misconduct.

It is worth noting that former US President Trump was charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to conceal illegal payments made before the 2016 election.

