Who was pastor Dr Charles Stanley? Tributes pour in as prominent Atlanta church leader dies at 90

Dr. Charles Stanley, the senior pastor at the First Baptist Church Atlanta and the founder of In Touch Ministries, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home. He turned 90 earlier this year. Confirming the news of his demise, First Baptist Church Atlanta released a statement, saying:

"Dr. Charles F. Stanley, Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Atlanta, passed away this morning at home. We are grateful for his enduring legacy of faithful leadership and spiritual guidance as Senior Pastor of FBA for over 50 years."

An obituary was also released by First Baptist Atlanta, which stated that Charles Stanley had led the church for 50 years. The prominent pastor was born on September 25, 1932, and earned a degree in Bachelor of Arts.

In 1969, he became a member of the First Baptist Church. Prior to this, he held positions as part of the pastoral staff at Fruitland Baptist Church in Hendersonville, North Carolina, as well as at First Baptist Church of Fairborn in Ohio, Miami, and Bartow, Florida.

“There are people waiting for him in heaven”: Social media users mourn the loss of pastor Dr. Charles Stanley

Dr. Charles Stanley was an influential pastor. Therefore, once news of his demise became public, many social media users took to various platforms to express their grief and offer condolences to his loved ones.

T.D. Jakes @BishopJakes Dr. Charles Stanley, an avid teacher of the faith who served at @FirstBaptistATL for 51 years, died today. He was 90 years old. Without question, there are people waiting for him in heaven who are there because of his ministry! Join me in condolences to all those who mourn. Dr. Charles Stanley, an avid teacher of the faith who served at @FirstBaptistATL for 51 years, died today. He was 90 years old. Without question, there are people waiting for him in heaven who are there because of his ministry! Join me in condolences to all those who mourn. https://t.co/8t8Bn9xuFe

Greg Laurie @greglaurie Charles Stanley went to Heaven today. He made his mark on this world for the Gospel and his incredible teaching of God’s Word. I like so many others was blessed by hearing his messages on the radio and TV and he was a trusted voice we have all been encouraged… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Charles Stanley went to Heaven today. He made his mark on this world for the Gospel and his incredible teaching of God’s Word. I like so many others was blessed by hearing his messages on the radio and TV and he was a trusted voice we have all been encouraged… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/E8qpVqQ1HS

Jesse Duplantis @jesse_duplantis Today we honor the life of Dr. Charles Stanley who has transitioned into his heavenly home. His anointed, faith-filled messages have touched countless lives all for the glory of God. Join us in prayer as we ask for his family & congregation to be comforted during this time Today we honor the life of Dr. Charles Stanley who has transitioned into his heavenly home. His anointed, faith-filled messages have touched countless lives all for the glory of God. Join us in prayer as we ask for his family & congregation to be comforted during this time https://t.co/a17qv1BlhB

🏝️🇺🇸🏖️Dixie ♥️s America & Trump🏖️🇺🇸🏝️ @DixiDarlen Dr. Charles Stanley died today at the age of 90.

He was the long time pastor of the First Baptist Church, Atlanta.



“Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.”

Psalm 116:15



He lived by this motto “Obey God and leave all the consequences to him.” Dr. Charles Stanley died today at the age of 90.He was the long time pastor of the First Baptist Church, Atlanta.“Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.”Psalm 116:15He lived by this motto “Obey God and leave all the consequences to him.” https://t.co/iULVHC1oYY

Franklin Graham @Franklin_Graham Our prayers are with the family of Dr. Charles Stanley, who went home to Heaven today at the age of 90. Dr. Stanley was the founder of @InTouchMin and pastored @FirstBaptistATL for more than 50 years. I appreciate his faithfulness in unashamedly teaching the Word of God. For many… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Our prayers are with the family of Dr. Charles Stanley, who went home to Heaven today at the age of 90. Dr. Stanley was the founder of @InTouchMin and pastored @FirstBaptistATL for more than 50 years. I appreciate his faithfulness in unashamedly teaching the Word of God. For many… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/fiRV96wLKz

Christine Kuun @Chrissiekuun



"Obey God leave all the consequences to Him, that is living life at its very best". Dr. Charles Stanley



Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints.

Ps 116:15



#DrCharlesStanley It feels like your teachings literally changed and saved my life."Obey God leave all the consequences to Him, that is living life at its very best". Dr. Charles StanleyPrecious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints.Ps 116:15 It feels like your teachings literally changed and saved my life."Obey God leave all the consequences to Him, that is living life at its very best". Dr. Charles Stanley Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints.Ps 116:15#DrCharlesStanley https://t.co/rsM03WfEmZ

Jack Graham @jackngraham Charles Stanley…a spiritual legacy that will last for generations. I am grateful for the preaching ministry of this man and his commitment to the Word of God and the testimony of Jesus. All the praise goes to Jesus. Charles Stanley…a spiritual legacy that will last for generations. I am grateful for the preaching ministry of this man and his commitment to the Word of God and the testimony of Jesus. All the praise goes to Jesus. https://t.co/tI9Bd9S2Zr

Pastor John Hagee @PastorJohnHagee We lost a hero of the faith with the passing of Dr. Charles Stanley, may the God of all comfort be with his family as this good and faithful servant celebrates in eternity. We lost a hero of the faith with the passing of Dr. Charles Stanley, may the God of all comfort be with his family as this good and faithful servant celebrates in eternity. https://t.co/ZDlAI6635p

🇺🇸 TheRealBroChris @TheRealBroChris Here's an important prayer from the late great Dr. Charles Stanley about never giving up.



Let this prayer encourage you to stay "focused" and never give up on God! Here's an important prayer from the late great Dr. Charles Stanley about never giving up.Let this prayer encourage you to stay "focused" and never give up on God! https://t.co/8BnQrzv2Rj

hbcharlesjr @hbcharlesjr Charles Stanley has moved upstairs from earthly labor to heavenly reward. As a young Christian, I read his books and listened to his sermons with great spiritual benefit. Thankful for his life and ministry. Charles Stanley has moved upstairs from earthly labor to heavenly reward. As a young Christian, I read his books and listened to his sermons with great spiritual benefit. Thankful for his life and ministry. https://t.co/xh01FBYqrT

Dr. Ergun Caner @erguncaner One of the greatest preachers I have ever known, and one of the most humble men of God, Dr Charles Stanley- has gone to Glory One of the greatest preachers I have ever known, and one of the most humble men of God, Dr Charles Stanley- has gone to Glory https://t.co/6zywTTmI4t

Gerald Wolfe @geraldwolfe1

My friend is now having a GREAT day in the literal presence of The Lord he has so faithfully taught others about for so many years. His faith has become sight!

We WILL meet… Earlier today, I received the news that Dr. Charles Stanley passed away at his home, early this morning.My friend is now having a GREAT day in the literal presence of The Lord he has so faithfully taught others about for so many years. His faith has become sight!We WILL meet… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Earlier today, I received the news that Dr. Charles Stanley passed away at his home, early this morning.My friend is now having a GREAT day in the literal presence of The Lord he has so faithfully taught others about for so many years. His faith has become sight!We WILL meet… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Z49Lc7yIKX

All you should know about pastor Dr. Charles Stanley

Born in 1932, Charles Stanley was brought up in Virginia. He was raised by his mother, as his father passed away at the young age of 29. Having studied Bachelors of Arts from Richmond University, he was appointed to the ministry at Moffett Memorial Baptist Church in Danville, Virginia.

He then studied for a Divinity Degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and later went on to earn his master’s and doctorate degree in Theology from Luther Rice Seminary.

He began his pastoral career in 1957 at Fruitland Baptist Church in North Carolina, where he also imparted his knowledge of homiletics, preaching, and evangelism to students at the Fruitland Bible Institute.

Over the years, he took on various pastoral roles, including serving as the pastor of First Baptist Church of Fairborn, Ohio, in 1959 and the First Baptist Church of Miami, Florida, in 1962, where he founded the George Mueller Christian School in 1966, and First Baptist Church of Bartow, Florida, in 1968.

He married Anna Margaret Johnson in 1955, and had 2 children, Andy and Becky. However, their marriage ended in 2000. Anna passed away in 2014.

The family has not yet spoken about the funeral or memorial service for the pastor.

Poll : 0 votes