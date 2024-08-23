"This is the craziest DNC" — Internet reacts as UAW President Shawn Fain quotes Nelly's song to roast Trump

On August 19, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain quoted rapper Nelly at the Democratic National Convention. He expressed his "honor" in endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, highlighting his long-time support for Harris and criticism of former President Donald Trump.

While addressing the crowd, Fain said,

"In the words of the great American poet Nelly, it's getting hot in here."

As an excuse he proceeded to remove his jacket and reveal a t-shirt that read, "Trump is a scab."

He then added,

"It's hot in here. It's hot in here because you're fired up and fed up. The American working class is in a fight for our lives."

Fain's remarks went viral and the internet community took to X to comment on the incident. One user said the 2024 DNC is the "craziest DNC ever."

While other users want to know where they can buy the "Trump is a scab" t-shirt from.

"Ok but where can I get one of those shirts?????" - says one user.

Another user pointed out the hypocrisy in Fain's statement on the American Working Class while the auto workers are laid off in Detroit and other parts of the country,

"He doing all that talking while auto workers are currently being laid off by the thousands LOL" - noted another user.

Another user pointed out that the 2024 DNC seems like a roasting session and not a DNC.

"This is so lame this feels like a roasting session not a dnc convention" - said a user.

Another user noted Fain's attempt to connect with the crowd by using a popular song and wondered what effect it would have on the voters,

"It's pretty clear that Fain is trying to connect with the crowd by using a popular song and making a lighthearted comment. It's good to see some humor at the DNC, even if it's a little cheesy. I wonder what the effect of that approach will have on the voters?" - said a user.

Shawn Fain compares Kamala Harris with Donald Trump

Shawn Fain has been a long-time critic of the former President and the recent Presidential Nominee of the Republican party Donald Trump. On August 19, while addressing the DNC, Shawn Fain took to compare Presidential nominees of both parties saying,

"Donald Trump laughs over firing workers who go on strike. And Kamala Harris stands shoulder to shoulder with workers when they're on strike."

Shawn Fain's recent criticism of Donald Trump follows Trump's call for Fain's dismissal from the United Auto Workers Union at the Republican National Convention in July.

Trump remarked that cars built in China are being sold into the country without tax levied. He added that the leader of the UAW should be "fired immediately" and "every single auto worker, union and non-union should be voting for Donald Trump."

