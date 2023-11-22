“This fan is about to make a fortune on eBay”: Fan possessing Taylor Swift’s broken heels during The Eras Tour sparks hilarious reactions online

Taylor Swift had a real-life Barbie moment when one of her heels broke during a concert in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on November 20. During the Lover setlist, the singer had to pause and remove the heel of her shoe. However, despite the heel-breaking, the singer could be seen standing on perfectly arched feet, drawing comparisons from Margot Robbie's Barbie movie.

With her arched foot, Taylor Swift even walked around the stage while greeting fans and welcoming them to the Eras Tour in Portuguese.

Expand Tweet

One lucky Swiftie at the concert was able to catch the broken heel and shared a photo online of them having it in their backpack.

Expand Tweet

After the bejeweled part of the shoe was posted online by a fan, other fans took to social media to react to the same, with one saying that should the owner choose to sell it on eBay, they would "make a fortune."

A fan reacts to Taylor's broken heel (image via @Suvarna_17 on X)

Taylor Swift's broken heel has got fans talking

One of the fans took to social media platforms to suggest that the bejeweled heel should be used to raise funds for the victim, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, who died before the concert began on November 17, due to extreme temperatures in Rio De Janeiro.

A user comments on the death of Ana Clara (image via @mrifalola on X)

Several netizens were curious to know how the fan managed to get her hands on the broken heel, while others disapproved of Taylor throwing a broken heel into the crowd.

Fans are in awe of the broken heel (image via @lemonberet on X)

Others want to hear the story behind how a fan caught it (image via @lemonberet on X)

Other fans express envy (image via @frekecletus on X)

While some users express disapproval (image via @KinqKudos on X)

Some admired the pop star (image via @AshiyaSenku on X)

Others acknowledged Taylor's struggle (image via @Benkessler21 on X)

A fan disagrees with the Ebay comment (image via @allltoolovato on X)

Commenting on Ana Clara's death, Taylor Swift released a statement on her Instagram story and stated:

"I can't believe I am writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

She also went on to say that she would not be able to address the incident on stage since she is overwhelmed by grief. Taylor Swift expressed that she felt this loss deeply, and it was the last thing she ever thought would happen on her Brazil tour.

On her November 19 show, Swift went on to perform Bigger Than the Whole Sky. The lyrics of the song, "Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye/ You were bigger than the whole sky/ You were more than just a short time," were meant to honor Benevides.