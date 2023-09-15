Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie’s Cinemark private Swiftie party rentals: Prices, capacity, how to buy & all you need to know

The excitement surrounding Taylor Swift's concert documentary, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, is reaching unprecedented heights, and Cinemark has just taken things up a notch. On Wednesday, September 13, the renowned theater chain unveiled an exciting offer for Swifties nationwide—the chance to experience Private Swiftie Parties at their nearest Cinemark theatres by booking the whole auditorium for themselves and their friends.

As Swifties across the nation eagerly anticipate the release of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, Cinemark's Private Swiftie Parties promise to enhance the concert documentary experience, allowing fans to come together to celebrate the musical journey of their beloved artist like never before in a VIP private screening.

Cinemark Chief Marketing/Content Officer Wanda Gierhart shared a statement related to the Private Swiftie Parties tickets:

“We are excited to offer fans the ultimate Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium. We are wonderstruck by this event’s sensational ticket sales and are thrilled to add a new era to our fan-favorite Private Watch Parties with our Private Swiftie Parties."

The statement concluded:

"Our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade.”

Swifties now have the unique opportunity to reserve an entire auditorium at Cinemark theaters across the United States for themselves and up to 40 of their friends.

The tickets are priced at $795 (plus taxes and applicable fees), and this exclusive package translates to approximately $19.89 per person. It's an extraordinary opportunity for fans to gather together in the company of fellow devotees and enjoy Taylor Swift's tour movie talent on the big screen.

Outside of private theater rentals, prices are Swiftie-coded with standard tickets at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors.

Here's how to buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie tickets and Cinemark's Private Swiftie Parties tickets

Taylor Swift's new movie documentary is shattering records after its release, and it's getting hard for fans to secure tickets. Given the immense popularity of Swift's event, tickets are in high demand, but you can rest assured that the process of securing Eras Tour Movie tickets is not too convoluted. To buy the tickets, you can visit the AMC Theatre's official website or explore Cinemark and Fandango for Eras Tour movie ticket availability.

Here's a complete guide to secure the tickets:

When accessing the AMC website, you will be seamlessly directed to the ticket purchasing queue, eliminating the need to worry about lengthy waiting times. Following this, simply provide your preferred location, and AMC will promptly display the showtimes at nearby theaters.

The Taylor Swift Private Swiftie Parties tickets can also be purchased via the Cinemark official website (cinemark.com), as it's exclusively launched by the Cinemark brand.

AMC Theaters also shared a statement on ticket demand via a press release:

"AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket- purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

Nonetheless, a few fans have encountered difficulties while navigating the website. AMC was prepared for the possibility of such issues and has already upgraded servers to accommodate the high traffic. Therefore, if you encounter a technical glitch, it's advisable to remain patient for a while.