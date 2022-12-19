Google recorded their highest traffic during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France in Qatar last night (December 18), as confirmed by CEO Sundar Pichai.

La Albiceleste beat France in one of the best FIFA World Cup finals of all time, prevailing 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw in 120 minutes. It was a back-and-forth affair throughout the 120 minutes. The ebb and flow of the game kept fans glued to the action.

Google CEO Pichai has tweeted that the traffic on their search engine hit an all-time high during the game. He tweeted:

"Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of, it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!"

Lionel Messi scored a brace, while Kylian Mbappe bagged a hat-trick. Angel Di Maria scored the other goal for La Albiceleste. Both Messi and Mbappe also scored in the shootout, where Argentina had the last laugh, thanks to the heroics of their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's effort, while Aurelien Tchouameni hit his shot wide. La Albiceleste dispatched all four of their penalties, with Gonzalo Montiel's effort ending their 36-year wait for the FIFA World Cup.

Messi, who registered seven goals and three assists in seven games, was named the best player of the World Cup and was awarded the Golden Ball. His Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe won the Golden Boot award after scoring eight goals.

Ronaldo Nazario congratulates Lionel Messi for winning 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina vs France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ronaldo Nazario congratulated Lionel Messi for winning the World Cup with Argentina. It was La Albiceleste's third success in the competition but their first in nearly four decades as France fell short of becoming the first team in 60 years to defend the World Cup.

The Brazil legend tweeted (as translated from Portuguese):

"This guy's football throws any rivalry to the corner. I saw a lot of Brazilians - and people from all over the world - rooting for Messi in this electrifying final. A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, captained an era. Congratulations Messi!"

Ronaldo won the World Cup in 2002 and bagged a brace against Germany in the final. Messi has now emulated the feat with Argentina in Qatar in what was likely his final World Cup game.

