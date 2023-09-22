"This gets no coverage": Media is accused by Elon Musk for not covering border crisis as thousands of migrants move into Texas

The CEO of Tesla and X, Elon Musk is seemingly infuriated with the news coverage of thousands of illegal migrants moving into Texas. Musk spoke about the same and gave his take which seemed like he wasn't convinced with the media coverage of the same.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet by Bill Melugin, the National Corresponded for Fox News on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Melugin had shared pictures of a TV screen at a gym in Eagle Pass.

He added that nearly every channel in the San Antonio market were leading their shows and had their "A blocks centered on the border crisis and the mass illegal cross." The journalist continued that apart from Fox News, no other national networks were present at the bridge.

Elon Musk responded to the journalist's tweet and said that the border crisis didn't get coverage as the media NPCs were told not to cover it.

For those unaware, NPC is an abbreviation for the non-player character. It is used for any character in the game which is not controlled by the player.

Elon Musk shared concern about media coverage of migrants moving into the US

Elon Musk shared a tweet that showed concerns about the migrants moving into the US through the southern border of the country. He tweeted that it was strange that there was nearly no "legacy media coverage" of migrants entering the country.

Musk further wrote in his tweet that the number is rising rapidly but still, there is no action being taken about it. As soon as he shared the tweet, several internet users reacted to this and said that the US government was doing it on purpose.

What is happening in Texas? Know all about illegal migrants moving in there

Fox News reported that on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, thousands of migrants passed the border through water into Eagle Pass. The illegal migrants reportedly gathered under the bridge in the hope that the Border Patrol would release them into the US.

Several migrants said that they arrived from Venezuela, while some said that they were coming from Mexico. It is worth noting that in the recent past, the US has been witnessing a surge in cases of migrants crossing the southern border and entering the United States.

As per the official data, over 45,000 migrant encounters in the last five days alone both at the ports of entry and between them, reported Fox News.