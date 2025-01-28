“This is for the lip gallagher bisexual truthers” — Netizens react as Jeremy Allen White to star in Netflix romance based on André Aciman's novel

According to a report by Variety on January 27, Jeremy Allen White will star in the upcoming Netflix series based on the André Aciman novel Enigma Variations. The actor will play the main character, Paul. Oliver Hermanus will direct the series, and Amanda Kate Shuman will be the showrunner and writer.

Aciman's bestselling novel Call Me By Your Name was adapted into the Oscar-nominated movie of the same name. It starred Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.

After the news went viral, it garnered mixed reactions from netizens. A netizen (@selfscontrl) referenced Jeremy Allen White's character from Shameless, Philip "Lip" Gallagher.

They wrote:

"This is for the lip gallagher bisexual truthers."

Some netizens called it intriguing since the series is based on André Aciman's novel. Aciman also wrote Call Me By Your Name.

"A romance that weaves through time with a twist of self-discovery? Count me in. The fact that it’s from the writer of Call Me By Your Name just makes it even more tantalizing," a netizen on X wrote.

"Sounds so intriguing, and I'm all for more complex love stories. Definitely adding this to my watchlist." Another netizen wrote.

"H*mophobes in the comments seething as per. This sounds really interesting and it’s Jeremy Allan White so I’m sure it’ll be good. Sign me up." A netizen wrote.

Some netizens from the LGBTQ+ community said a straight actor like Jeremy Allen White shouldn't play the role of a gay actor. Another netizen (@Natasha1912802) said they will cancel their Netflix subscription.

"No. Enough. Stop letting white men play roles they have no right playing, and also making LGBT movies from sh*tty *ss books written by a man who IS NOT EVEN GAY. PLEASE. OUR COMMUNITY DESERVES BETTER." A X user wrote.

"These are the types of roles that should be given to gay actors tbh," another user wrote.

"I’m going to finally have to cancel my @netflix subscription…" another X user wrote.

Jeremy Allen White has won 3 Golden Globe Awards and 2 Emmy Awards for his performance in The Bear

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room - Source: Getty

Jeremy Allen White is currently starring in the hit comedy-drama television series The Bear. His performance as Carmy Berzatto earned him the Golden Globe Award for Best Male Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy) category three times in a row. Jeremy Allen White also won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Lead Actor in a Comedy series category.

In his Emmy speech in September 2024, Jeremy Allen White thanked his co-stars, hoping to stay in touch with them forever. He said:

"I’m so grateful. Thank you. My beautiful cast, I love you forever. I love to work with you, and I want us to be in each other’s lives forever. I love you so dearly."

Jeremy Allen White is also known for playing Philip "Lip" Gallagher in the comedy series Shameless, which ran for 11 seasons.

In April 2021, John Wells, the showrunner of Shameless, revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the series ended because the main character, Frank Gallagher, played by William H. Macy, was killed off in the last season.

Wells revealed that Frank's death from COVID-19 was the "logical choice," as the character had a history of substance abuse. He said:

"Frank seemed like the logical choice. It could have been one of many things; it was the last thing that pushed him over the cliff, but he was barely hanging on."

As per Variety, the upcoming Netflix series based on Enigma Variations is still in development.

