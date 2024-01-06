5 best Jeremy Allen White shows and films for fans who loved him in The Bear

Jeremy Allen White's career has been marked by stellar performances in both television dramas and indie favorites. His latest triumph is FX's hit series, The Bear, where he impressively takes on the role of Carmen Berzatto. Fans are already raving about his exceptional acting skills in this anticipated release.

White's talent hasn't gone unnoticed, leading to numerous deals for future projects, including the upcoming Fingernails on Apple TV+. Ever since his debut on Conviction, he has shared the screen with major actors in movies and long-running TV shows. His versatility has landed him roles that showcase his ability to deliver intense and dramatic moments.

From his early days till date, Jeremy Allen White has continued to captivate audiences with his compelling performances, making him a standout figure in television and film.

Below is a compilation of Jeremy Allen White's standout performances in both television and film, celebrated and cherished by his fans for their exceptional quality.

Jeremy Allen White in Afterschool (2008)

Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008, director Antonio Campos weaved the narrative of a teenager named Robert in the movie Afterschool. Robert becomes a witness to the tragic demise of two students at his private school due to drugs sourced from outside. The incident sparks a sense of paranoia within the student body, prompting unexpected connections to form amid the turmoil.

In this film, Jeremy Allen White took on the role of Dave, one of Robert's roommates. Dave stands out as the lively and sociable companion, engaging in playful antics with his friends in stark contrast to David's more reserved character. While this might not be his most unforgettable performance, this independent production was a stepping stone, propelling him into larger-scale shows and movies.

Rob The Mob (2014)

Ranked among the finest films inspired by true events, Rob The Mob unfolds the tale of Tommy Uva and his partner, Rosie DeToma, who daringly targeted Mafia-run social clubs. Motivated by a personal vendetta stemming from his father's dealings with the Mafia, Tommy aims to rectify things for his family and community.

In this gripping narrative, Jeremy Allen White takes on the role of Bobby, Tommy's younger brother. While his screen time is limited, White's portrayal of Bobby leaves a lasting impression. The two actors skillfully depict contrasting personalities within the same family dynamic alongside Michael Pitt, who plays his onscreen brother. As Bobby navigates the delicate balance between his older brother and their mother, White's performance effectively conveys the complexity of his character caught in the middle.

After Everything (2018)

2018 saw the release of After Everything, which made its SXSW debut and tells the unlikely story of Elliot and Mia's love in New York. A diagnosis that changes their lives takes an unexpected turn for them and complicates their developing romance. After learning this difficult truth, the young couple faces more challenges along the way.

In a departure from his previous roles, Jeremy Allen White embodies Elliot, a seemingly carefree individual whose life takes a tumultuous turn. As his character grapples with complications and his love story unfolds amid the backdrop of deteriorating health, White's portrayal stands out in the movie's ensemble cast. Amidst the drama and heartache, Elliot's character emerges as a poignant highlight within the storyline.

Conviction (2006)

Taking place in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit universe, Conviction sees Stephanie March reprising her role as Alexandra Cabot, collaborating with new faces in this legal drama.

Although the series had a brief run of just one season, it showcased notable talents, including Jeremy White, who appeared in the episode "Deliverance" as Jack Phelps. While the show and his role might be considered relatively small compared to his later career growth, Conviction still maintains a commendable IMDb score, especially among the Law & Order universe fans.

The Speed Of Life (2007)

Released in 2007, this indie film, The Speed of Life, unravels the narrative of Sammy, a teenage protagonist who swipes video cameras from tourists in New York, delving into his fantasies through the footage he pilfers. Despite his youth, Sammy's character grapples with a considerable amount of drama, setting this movie apart as a standout.

In one of his initial major roles, a young Jeremy Allen White infused Sammy with a depth uncommon for actors his age. His portrayal added layers to the character and played a pivotal role in elevating the entire film. White seamlessly held his own among a cast of both young and seasoned actors, contributing to the movie's success on the festival circuit.

Special mentions of some of the TV series as well, as mentioned below

Law & Order (1990)

Law & Order, one of the longest-running police procedural shows, unfolds the tales of New York police detectives striving to solve cases in each episode, contributing some of the franchise's finest moments. Boasting a myriad of detectives and officers who have graced and exited the series, Law & Order has not only stood the test of time but has also birthed numerous spin-offs, solidifying its status as an unparalleled television franchise.

Between 2007 and 2008, Jeremy Allen White had a stint on the show, appearing in two episodes as distinct characters – Andy Steel in Driven and Jerry in Melting Pot. Joining the ranks of actors who kicked off their careers on Law & Order, White became a part of the show's rich legacy.

Shameless (U.S.) (2011 - 2021)

Adapted from its British namesake, the American rendition of Shameless weaves a gripping narrative around Frank Gallagher and his economically challenged and dysfunctional family, embarking on various misadventures. The focal point of the series, however, is the Gallagher children, forced to navigate life and care for one another amid their father's alcohol addiction and neglect.

Taking on the role of Lip, the eldest son, Jeremy Allen White, portrayed an intelligent teenager striving to overcome challenges in school to secure a better future. As Lip matures into fatherhood, attempting to be a superior man compared to the flawed Frank, White evolves into his most iconic character. Through the ups and downs, White's portrayal of Lip resonates with viewers, capturing the hearts of many who followed the series.

Exploring Jeremy Allen White's diverse repertoire, one is bound to discover something exceptional to enjoy and appreciate the actor's skills.