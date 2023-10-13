Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin relationship timeline: Divorce, custody battle and more

The news of the marriage between Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin falling apart came as a surprise to fans. Jeremy Allen White, The Bear actor, and actor Addison Timlin have made it to the news four months after his winning the Golden Globe award where the Shameless actor delivered an endearing speech praising the role his wife played in his achievements. Furthermore, the couple has two daughters, and their custody settlement is taking a long route.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison have been entertaining fans for a long time. Jeremy had captivated his audience through his hit television drama, Shameless, an American comedy series. However, he rose to his current height of fame with The Bear, the 2022 comedy series on Hulu. The series received 13 Emmy nominations including one for Jeremy and made the lead actor a social media sensation.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have known each other for decades but tied the knot in 2019. However, Addison filed for divorce in May 2023 citing irreconcilable differences about four months after her husband professed his love for her while accepting his award. Social media speculations hint at the Shameless actor possibly having a new relationship.

The longtime relationship between Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

Jeremy and Addison have unexplained trust issues

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin allegedly first met in 2006 at the age of 14, as Addison confessed on her Instagram tribute to her husband. They went to the same drama class as teenagers, and Timlin has appreciated White’s performances since then. They were possibly filming for the 2008 movie Afterschool. Addison’s page read:

“When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you.”

Next came 2011’s Shameless where Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin rehearsed White’s dialogue for the show together. As per Timlin, she found the experience exciting. By February 2013, Timlin confirmed being in a relationship with a longtime friend which developed into a romance without specifically naming anyone.

In October 2018, Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin welcomed their first daughter, Ezer Billie White. In April of the next year, they got engaged and married in October 2019. A year later, the family grew further as the couple had a second daughter, Dolores, in December 2020.

In August 2022, in an interview with People, White claimed that both he and his wife keep a distance from the social media frenzy. He stated that he used Instagram mostly for work and that keeping a healthy distance from the media was a good thing.

This was followed by The Bear star receiving his Golden Globe award in January 2023, where he praised his wife and expressed his love in clear words:

“I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

Four months later, in May 2023 Timlin filed for divorce and referred to herself as a single parent in an Instagram post.

While Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin were clicked sharing affectionate gestures when attending Ezer’s soccer game in July 2023, Jeremy was clicked getting intimate with model Ashley Moore in August this year. However, fans believe the latest moves from the Shameless actor are PR stunts.

Why did Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin divorce?

The couple has tried to reconcile but failed

No clear reason was specified by the media or the couples’ spokespersons about the reasons for their divorce. While TMZ stated that the court documents listed Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin’s date of separation as September 1, 2022, ET reported that according to a source, the couple were having trust issues. Speculations are doing rounds on whether there was any cheating involved in the split or if it was due to their filming schedules.

What are the custody issues in Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin’s divorce?

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin filed their custody agreement for their two daughters, Ezer and Dolores. According to People, both Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have decided on conditional joint custody. The condition put in the agreement states that Jeremy has to be sober every time he visits the children.

The Bear actor has been instructed to use the Soberlink device to test his sobriety level. He has to test himself twice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays if he is with the girls. On his Saturdays with the girls, he has to use the device three times. Meanwhile on Sundays, a one-time test will be enough.

He has also been advised to attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week and one weekly therapy session. As per the court documents, if the actor does not comply with the directives, steps will be taken to reconsider the custodial time.