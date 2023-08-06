Who is Ashley Moore? Ethnicity and all you need to know as model is seen kissing Jeremy Allen White amid latter's divorce from wife Addison

Ashley Moore, the model and actress who recently made the headlines for her public display of affection with actor Jeremy Allen White, has raised the interest of many. Fans couldn't help but speculate about the woman who was seen kissing Jeremy in Los Angeles.

According to sources like Gossip Next Door, Ashley Moore, born in 1993, is of African-American descent. She is a model and actress from the United States, with a net worth of more than $100,000 in October 2021.

The actress has appeared in films and shows such as Model Squad, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Ashley Moore started gaining popularity when she joined the reality show, Model Squad, in 2018.

Ashley was cast in the E! reality TV mini-documentary series, which followed young models as they negotiated the high fashion world, figuring out where they fit in while advancing their careers. Ashley featured in several episodes of the show.

Ashley Moore is a model and an actor, who has been spotted kissing Jeremy Allen White

White and Moore were spotted in LA (Image via Twitter / @@ViralMaterialz )

On August 5, the Bear actor Jeremy Allen White was seen publicly kissing model/actress Ashley Moore in LA. In the photos, the Shamless actor, 32, also hugged the actress, 30.

Moore is a renowned model and actress noted for her beauty, trademark curls, and natural glow. Growing up in a military family exposed the actress to a variety of experiences in various locations of the United States. However, Ashley didn't decide to pursue a modeling and acting career until she was 18 years old. Once she was an official adult, she moved to Los Angeles to follow her dreams.

Ashley Moore's modelling career took off quickly after she was signed by a modeling agency through an open call. She rose to prominence as a model, starring in advertisements for well-known companies such as Skechers, Calvin Klein, Guess, Marc Jacobs, and Forever 21. Ashley then decided to be an actor as well.

She made her feature film debut in Judd Apatow's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and appeared as a guest on Freeform's Alone Together. Her major break came with her breakout appearance in 2021 in I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon Prime, where she gathered an enormous new fan base and captivated fans with her on-screen charisma.

Further, according to her Instagram account, which has an astounding 835K followers, Ashley Moore is presently represented by Luber Roklin and the Gersh Agency for all of her acting and modeling opportunities. The actress is also passionate about participating in activism.

Jeremy Allen White and his wife are currently separated

White and his ex-wife have two kids together (Image via Getty Images)

Addison Timlin filed for divorce in May 2023, after being married for nearly three years. The couple married in 2019 and have two children, Ezer and Dolores, born in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

They met as teens on the production of the 2008 film, Afterschool. However, she didn't open up about their relationship till 2013.

While the exact cause for the divorce remains unknown, as per sources like ET, Timlin and White had trust concerns during their relationship, which ultimately led to their divorce. Sources also revealed that although the couple had been trying to sort the differences between them, things became increasingly tough for them, and they decided to divorce.

Shortly after they parted their ways, Addison opened up to the People on July 31 about the difficulties she's had faced since their separation and raising her children as a newly "single mom."