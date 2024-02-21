"This is why you don't listen to people on the Internet": Netizens react as parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke is sentenced to up to 60 years in prison

Social media users were left shocked after Ruby Franke, a YouTuber, was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for child abuse. The Utah district court sentenced the vlogger to four one-to-15-year jail terms on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. On the other hand, Ruby Franke’s business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, was also sentenced to the same term.

Utah prosecutor Eric Clarke stated that Franke’s kids, aged 9 and 11, lived in a “concentration camp-like setting.” The prosecutor accused Ruby Franke of denying the kids food, water, and beds. Furthermore, the kids were also kept away from all forms of virtual entertainment.

However, during the sentence, Ruby Franke teared up and apologized to her kids as she said,

"I was so disoriented that I believed dark was light and right was wrong. I was led to believe that this world was an evil place, filled with cops who control, hospitals that injure, government agencies that brainwash, church leaders who lie and lust, husbands who refuse to protect and children who need abuse.”

As the news about the sentence went viral, social media users started sharing their reactions. One netizen even commented and stated how they felt this was why one should not “listen to people on the internet.”

Social media users reacted as Franke gets up to 60 years in jail for child abuse: Reactions and details explored. (Image via @BBCWorld/ X)

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested in August 2023 when one of Franke’s kids escaped from the window, ran to the neighbor’s house, and asked for food. The police claimed that when the authorities arrived, the kid had lacerations from being tied up.

Social media users share reactions as Ruby Franke gets 60 years of jail time

The shocking allegations against Ruby Franke have left the internet world in a state of shock. The torture by the mom left her kids malnourished, as she used to deny them food and water regularly. The kids also stated that they were made to sleep on bean bags and were often threatened by the mom that she would behead their stuffed toys.

As Ruby Franke pleaded guilty to four of six counts of aggravated child abuse, social media users have flooded the platforms with various comments and reactions. As an X user, @BBCWorld shared the news on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users responded as Franke got up to 60 years in jail for child abuse. (Image via @BBCWorld/X)

Social media users responded as Franke gets up to 60 years in prison for child abuse (Image via @BBCWorld/X)

Social media users responded as Franke gets up to 60 years in prison for child abuse (Image via @BBCWorld/ X)

Social media users responded as Franke gets up to 60 years in prison for child abuse (Image via @BBCWorld/X)

Social media users responded as Franke gets up to 60 years in prison for child abuse (Image via @BBCWorld/X)

Social media users responded as Franke gets up to 60 years in prison for child abuse (Image via @BBCWorld/X)

Social media users responded as Franke gets up to 60 years in prison for child abuse (Image via @BBCWorld/X)

Social media users responded as Franke gets up to 60 years in prison for child abuse (Image via @BBCWorld/X)

Ruby Franke’s YouTube page, 8 Passengers, had millions of followers as the mom vlogger documented her family life with her husband and their six kids. However, things took a rough turn when Ruby and her husband separated in 2022, and that is when Franke deleted her YouTube page.

The two business partners, Ruby and Jodi, then started working as mental health coaches and partnered to form an Instagram page called Moms of Truth.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE