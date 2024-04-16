"This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways": Alexa PenaVega mourns the loss of her daughter, Indy

American actress-singer Alexa PenaVega and her husband Carlos PenaVega shared a joint statement on Instagram on April 15 mourning the loss of their fourth child and daughter Indy, who was a “stillborn.”

“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery, our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain, we have found peace,” the couple shared.

The post also thanked the community for their prayers and support during the “difficult season,” adding:

“This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways.”

So far, it remains undisclosed when Carlos and Alexa PenaVega suffered their recent loss.

Alexa PenaVega’s stillborn daughter “looked just like daddy”

On Monday, April 15, actor, musician, and director Carlos PenaVega and his wife Alexa PenaVega took to Instagram to share heartbreaking news with their followers, the death of their fourth child at birth. They had named her Indy Rex PenaVega.

“God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms. The Prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season,” they wrote.

Sharing how their “little girl” already altered their lives “in so many ways,” the mourning parents noted, “She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all.”

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega further continued by saying:

“Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted... then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her. We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers.”

The PenaVega couple wrapped up by writing that Indy completely changed their world, moved them to "a new place” and blessed them with “the community” they had been “longing for.”

“We love you, [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change,” the post read in conclusion.

Following their tragic announcement, several celebrity friends of the couple sent their love, prayers, and best wishes to their family, including Danica McKellar, Tiffany Thornton, Julianne Hough, Daryl Sabara, and Jana Kramer.

Actor James Maslow, the couple’s co-actor from Paradise Run: Big Time Run wrote, “Here for you guys. Can’t imagine what you’re going through,” followed by two red heart emojis.

Likewise, actress and talk show panelist Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “We love you. We love baby Indy. We are praying for you and Los and the kids and the day you all reunite. With all our hearts, we are here for you!!!!”

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega got married in 2014

Alexa began dating Carlos in late 2012, shortly after divorcing her first husband and film producer Sean Covel. They met at a Bible study. In August 2013, they got engaged.

The PenaVegas tied the knot in January 2014 at an intimate ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and combined each other’s original surnames, Vega from hers and Pena from his, making PenaVega.

They are parents to sons Ocean and Kingston, aged 7 and 4 years respectively, and daughter Rio, who is 2 years old.

They announced their fourth pregnancy in November 2023. It showed two images of the couple, with Carlos touching the baby bump of Alexa. The post was captioned:

“Thank God we love adventures. Oh, baby here we come! Numero Cuatro (Number four)!”

Since then, they have been sharing their journey online. For instance, in March, she shared an Instagram video from the hospital bed sharing third-trimester complications, adding that her prayers were answered and her baby was still safe.

Alexa PenaVega’s latest emotional post did not clarify when their daughter was stillborn.

