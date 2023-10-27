"This must have been so traumatizing": Fans enraged as a woman is arrested for stalking and compelling Kim Tae-hyung to get married for years

On October 27, 2023, South Korean media outlet KBS reported that a woman in her thirties, who had been stalking Kim Tae-hyung and compelling him to get married to her for years, has been arrested. Reportedly, she even cornered him in the elevator of his residence and forced him to get married to her.

According to KBS's report, the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul has arrested the woman and is currently investigating the matter. The woman has been identified as Mr. A , for violating stalking punishment laws.

Upon hearing the news, fans took to social media to express their distrust in the security at Tae-hyung's residence, where the incident occurred, and urged for increased protection.

"HYBE PROTECT YOUR ARTIST": Fans worried for Kim Tae-hyung's safety

The South Korean media KBS reported that the woman had been waiting for Kim Tae-hyung outside his residence, stalking him for an extended period. They stated that on October 26 at 6:00 PM KST, she seized an opportunity to follow him into the elevator, attempting to hand over a marriage certificate and coercing him into marriage, cornering him into his own residence's elevator.

She had reportedly been waiting outside his residence in Gangnam until his vehicle arrived and followed him into the elevator. She immediately ran away from the scene the moment she was caught in the act.

It has also been revealed that she had previously been charged with stalking Kim Tae-hyung, indicating a concerning lapse in security and the need for better protection. The security guard at V's residence reported the woman's actions to the police, who responded promptly.

They identified her based on the personal information written on the marriage certificates she had previously handed over to Kim Tae-hyung.

Meanwhile, after the news broke, Kim Tae-hyung also came on Weverse, comforting fans that they do not need to worry about the recent incident.

Fans were disgusted by the news, expressing their anger at how V continues to show love to his fans while receiving such unwelcome and obsessive attention.

Meanwhile, according to the user Taeguide on X, the police have taken emergency measures to protect Kim Tae-hyung while investigating the circumstances of Mr. A's crime. The police plan to enforce a restraining order, prohibiting Mr. A from approaching within 100 meters of V and from making phone calls or sending messages to harass or contact him.

It has been reported that this wasn't Mr. A's first time stalking V, but it was the first time she was caught, highlighting the idol's reluctance to pursue legal action. However, due to the report from V's residence security guard, both the police and the media are now aware of the stalking incident.

Bighit Entertainment released a statement regarding the incident, stating:

"We respond with zero tolerance to stalking crimes that violate artists' privacy and threaten their safety. Thank you."

Fans are praying for his safety and are calling for increased protection for the idol.