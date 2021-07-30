"This is pathetic and sad": Twitter calls out Gabbie Hanna for posting a fan-made video exposing Jessi Smiles and Alx James

Gabbie Hanna recently took to YouTube to post yet another video "exposing" Jessi Smiles and their ongoing online feud.

Gabbie Hanna, 30, and Jessi Smiles, 27, have both been involved in a public feud for years beginning in 2018 after news had come out claiming that the latter had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Curtis Lepore.

In 2019, Jessi Smiles posted a video exposing Gabbie Hanna for allegedly supporting Curtis behind her back. Over the summer of the following year, the two continued to post YouTube videos about each other.

Gabbie Hanna calls Jessi Smiles and Alx James liars

On Thursday afternoon, Gabbie Hanna uploaded a five-minute, fan-made video onto YouTube titled, Jessi Smiles & Alx James Can't Stop Lying.

The video detailed proof and "receipts" of Jessi Smiles' close friend and influencer, Alx James lying about his past friendship and association with Curtis Lepore.

The fan, whom many believed was actually Gabbie Hanna herself, claimed that Alx was still very close to Curtis despite telling Jessi and his fans that he moved out immediately after he found out what had happened.

"Alx James was still living [and] collabing with Curtis for months after the TMZ article came out. According to Jessi, he has apologized and owned up to what he did both privately and publicly. However, turns out he lied about everything."

The fan then implied that Jessi had been a hypocrite for publicly condemning Gabbie Hanna but not doing the same to Alx.

"He'd also continue to associate with Curtis and being friends with him over the next few months after he 'left'. Jessi had a huge problem with that the fact that Gabbie heard Curtis out, but that's the same thing Alx is explaining he did."

Twitter wants Gabbie Hanna to leave Jessi Smiles alone

Twitter users took to Gabbie's comment section to shame her for not leaving Jessi alone despite her wishes.

As the 27-year-old is pregnant, many were upset with Gabbie for imposing stress onto her. However, fans of Gabbie came to her defense in regards to Alx James not being called out by Jessi.

Fans pleaded for the 30-year-old to leave the former Viner alone.

Jessi Smiles and Alx James have yet to respond to Gabbie Hanna's claims made in her most recently uploaded YouTube video.

