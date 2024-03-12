"This PR disaster will be studied": Netizens react to Kate Middleton reportedly leaving Windsor with Prince William after family photo drama

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was reportedly spotted leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William on Monday, March 11, 2024, only a few hours after apologizing for releasing a photoshopped family photo. The 42-year-old has been recovering from abdominal surgery. She was photographed with her husband in a black Land Rover.

As per Cosmopolitan, she accompanied him on the ride to Westminster Abbey but did not attend the annual Commonwealth Day service with him. According to People magazine, Princess Kate was headed to a private appointment instead.

The pictures mark her first public appearance in more than two months following her surgery. Netizens were quick to comment about conspiracies surrounding her "disappearance" and how the pictures were a "PR stunt."

A netizen calls out the royal family. (Image via Reddit/@Fauxmoi)

Princess Kate Middleton was pictured leaving Windsor with husband, Prince William, amid her Photoshop scandal

Kate Middleton has taken responsibility and apologized for an edited official photograph posted on Sunday, March 10, in celebration of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom. Several international news agencies circulated the picture because of concerns that it had been manipulated. The royal family member apologized for the confusion online.

Hours later, Kate Middleton was reportedly pictured riding in a car on Monday with her husband Prince William. As per The New York Post, he attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in the afternoon without the Princess of Wales. She was reportedly at a private appointment at the time.

The photos showed the couple sitting in the backseat. Prince William glanced down while Princess Kate looked out the window. This is the first picture of her since her abdominal surgery on January 16.

Kate Middleton released a formal apology after various media outlets pointed out discrepancies in the photo that the Palace shared on Sunday. According to CNN, Princess Kate was captured posing with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince William was the one who clicked the picture last week in Windsor, where the Wales family lives, according to the Palace. It was shared on social media in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K. The apology read,

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

The picture showed various inconsistencies, such as the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand, Prince Louis’ sweater pattern, and blurring around Princess Kate’s hair, among other alleged edits, as per Cosmopolitan.

There have been conspiracies about her health among netizens because she has remained out of the public eye for the past two months. The family picture with her children only added to the rumors as it was allegedly edited. Some of the reactions from social media users are given below:

Kate Middleton's last official outing was for the royal family’s traditional walk to church on Christmas Day. King Charles was another royal family member who did not attend the Commonwealth Day event. However, he did speak in a pre-recorded video to pay tribute to the formation of the British Empire and the modern-day United Kingdom, as per CNN.