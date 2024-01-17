"This should shut people up": ARMY rejoices as The Camp removes BTS Space from its app following HYBE's complaint of artist rights violation

As part of their mandatory military duty, BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are presently serving their country. They were recently taken off The Camp app's 'Star Soldier' list, which facilitates communication between military personnel. This came after BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement on January 9, 2024, warning The Camp of its infringement on the publicity rights of its musicians.

The Camp, a well-known software for writing letters of consolation to military soldiers, acknowledged violating certain rights on January 16 and took corrective action, which included eliminating sections associated with BTS. As a result, fans rejoiced and took to social media to react to the same.

Fans rejoice as The Camp removes BTS Space from its app

The Camp acknowledged violating publicity rights on January 16 and explained that they discovered that they had unintentionally violated a specific company's rights due to management issues. They went on to say that remedial action had been taken. They then proceeded to clarify that they would halt operations at all camps connected to the musicians following the request from BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE).

Additionally, on March 9, 2024, user-created sections on the app under the respective identities of their artists will be terminated. As per Allkpop, The Camp stated:

"In response to a request from Big Hit Music, we will be suspending the operation of all camps associated with Big Hit artists. Consequently, camps created under the names of Big Hit artists by users will be suspended on March 9."

They continued:

"Due to poor management of the camp, it has been identified that some of the rights of a specific company have been violated, contrary to the initial intention. We apologize for causing concern to military personnel and their families."

BIGHIT MUSIC issued a warning earlier in January 2024 in response to The Camp's utilization of the identities and photographs of BTS members. They claimed to have supplied documentation in December that The Camp had violated publicity rights by using the K-pop group members' names and photographs without consent.

Even though BIGHIT made the details public in January, The Camp had already removed the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan from its 'Recommended Star Soldier' section—which separates presently enlisted superstars and idols—after receiving an inquiry in December 2023.

Fans rushed to Twitter and lauded BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) for taking stringent action to safeguard the idol group and celebrated as The Camp removed 'BTS Space' from its app.

BTS members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung graduated as two of the six 'Elite Soldiers' from their military basic training on January 16, 2024. Following this, Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook graduated from their training on January 17, and have been deployed to the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.