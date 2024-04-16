"This taught me to be extra vigilant": Malin Andersson shares how she had to call fire brigade when her young daughter got locked inside car

Malin Andersson, the Love Island star and mother of a 2-year-old, recently took to Instagram to talk about the horrifying experience of having her daughter locked inside her car. The former makeup artist shared a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, April 15, detailing how Xaya, her daughter, locked herself in by swiping the keys as soon as Andersson got out of the car.

Andersson also revealed in the caption how she had to call emergency services to get Xaya out safely and that the fire brigade officers came to her aid. Attached to the caption is a picture of the 31-year-old standing as she watches the officers work on unlocking the car door.

Malin Andersson's Instagram post about her daughter being locked inside the car (Image via Instagram/@missmalinsara)

In her post, Andersson also mentioned how her keys and phone were left behind in the car, and she was thankful for having a friend with her whose phone she used to get emergency help. While thanking the firefighters who came to her rescue as her daughter was trapped in the car, Malin said:

"This taught me to be extra vigilant."

Malin Anderson's post has since amassed over 14,000 likes and received countless relatable comments from other mothers. One of the users shared how she "did the same thing but the car locked itself," while another revealed how "they had to break the back window" when her daughter was locked inside the car.

Malin Andersson revealed how she almost had a "premonition" on the day of the incident

Expand Tweet

In the latter part of her post, Malin Andersson also revealed how "the maddest thing" about the whole incident of Xaya locking herself in the car was she had a sort of premonition about it.

"The maddest thing about this was that I medidated before I left and saw flashing lights and police and was like eh. Almost like a premonition who knows..."

Andersson's post comes after the star branded herself as "Stretch Armstrong" in a social media post earlier this month following her post-partum weight loss. Malin welcomed Xaya into the world in February 2022 with her ex-boyfriend, Jared. Ever since her daughter's birth, Andersson has been vocal about her weight loss journey and being trolled online.

Malin and Jared have known each other since 2016 and were long-time friends until they announced their romantic involvement in July 2021. The next month, Malin Andersson announced her pregnancy. Jared, Xaya's father, split ways with Andersson a couple of weeks after Xaya's birth.

Before Xaya, Malin Andersson had another daughter who passed away

Expand Tweet

Xaya isn't Malin's first daughter, but her second. Three years before she was pregnant with Xaya, Andersson had given birth to her first daughter, whom she named Consy. The Love Islander shared Consy with her partner at the time - Tom Kemp. However, after a month of her birth, Consy died due to an illness.

Anderson separated from Tom Kemp soon after Consy's death. The star also accused Kemp of physical and mental abuse on social media, sharing pictures of gruesome bruises, a bloody nose, and a tear-stained face as she warned her fans about domestic violence.

Kemp retorted by branding Andersson as "a liar with mental health issues." Following a long-drawn rift between the two, Kemp was subsequently imprisoned for ten months on charges of domestic violence against Andersson in a hearing at the Aylesbury Crown Court, Buckinghamshire, in 2020.

In the weeks that followed Consy's death, Malin revealed in an Instagram post how her late daughter had picked up a virus she couldn't fight off and passed away after days of being admitted to intensive care.

