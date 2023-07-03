"Pyscho" - Tristan Tate says he ignored 'stalker' Love Island star who claims to know him in school for gaining 'a lot of weight' 

Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew were recently accused of flashing around money to impress girls while in high school. Tristan has now come out with some strong claims about the accuser, former Love Island star Malin Andersson.

Andersson has stated that the Tate siblings used to try and impress girls with luxury cars and alcohol to make up for their lack of friends. Tristan Tate has now labeled the 30-year-old motivational speaker a stalker of his whom he chose to ignore for gaining too much weight.

Tate also noted that anyone who has come across him and his brother is capable of selling some narrative about them at this point. The younger Tate sibling recently wrote on Twitter:

"This girl didn’t go to my school. She was also a desperate stalker of mine who gained a lot of weight so I stopped talking to her 12+ years ago. Psycho. Met her once. ANYBODY who’s ever been in the same room as us can sell a story to the matrix media clearly. She said I was “sweet” in the article, still obsessed clearly."

Malin Andersson claims Tristan Tate was always 'sweeter'

Malin Andersson allegedly met the Tate siblings on multiple occasions during her pageant days. Andersson admittedly would 'speak to' Tristan while her best friend spoke to his elder brother Andrew.

While the Love Island star didn't have a high opinion of Andrew, she stated that Tristan Tate was always 'sweeter'. Andersson also believes that Andrew Tate had a substantial influence on Tristan when they were younger. The campaigner against domestic abuse recently told The Sun:

"I first met them during my pageant days, about 17 years old. Me and my best friend, we used to go out to what they call 'nappy nightclubs'. It is for under 18s. We bumped into them there, Andrew and Tristan. I would speak to Tristan and she would be speaking to Andrew."

She added:

"They were very c*cksure. You could tell they had arrogance although Tristan was very sweet at that time. Tristan was always the sweeter brother when he was younger. I think Andrew had quite a big influence on his brother."

