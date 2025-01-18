“This is a whole South Park episode” — Netizens react to Roseanne Barr dissing Eminem in new pro-Trump song ‘Daddy’s Home’

Roseanne Barr released her pro-Trump song, Daddy’s Home on January 17, 2025, in collaboration with Tom MacDonald, which left the social media users shocked as the duo dissed Eminem in the song.

The song, which talks about Donald Trump being the President of the country once again, mentions Eminem, as Roseanne Barr attempts to start a new feud with the rapper.

In the opening stanza, Roseanne Barr and Tom MacDonald sang:

“We won, you mad. It's done, too bad. Boo-hoo, so sad. Now your daddy's home. We won, you mad. You cry, we laugh. We wave, the flag. Now your Daddy's home.”

However, the song soon shifted to a diss track, as the duo mentioned Eminem and rapped:

“You get pap, pap, pap, pap, pap, pap, papped. Screw Eminem, bitch, I'm Roseanne. That's Roseanne.”

As soon as the song was released, it went viral for its lyrics, and several netizens began reacting to the fact that Roseanne dissed Eminem. As many comments poured on the YouTube video, a social media user also wrote:

“This is a whole South Park episode you all are crazy.”

Others also said:

In just a few hours of the song's release, the video on YouTube was flooded with several comments applauding the song and the duo.

Roseanne Barr and Tom MacDonald’s Daddy Home garners close to 5 million views in just a few hours

With Trump becoming the next President of the United States of America, Roseanne Barr and Tom MacDonald released a pro-Trump song, Daddy’s Home, garnering around 5 million views in just a few hours of its release.

In the video, Roseanne can be seen donning blonde braids, gold chains, and even sunglasses, as she expresses her happiness. Apart from taking a dig at Eminem, the comedian also talks about her former show, Roseanne, being canceled in 2018 after she passed a racist tweet against the former President, Barack Obama.

For the song, Roseanne and Tom have collaborated with Nova Rockafeller for the lyrics, while the music video has also been credited to Aaron Wayne Hill, Connor Smyers & Korey Burns.

For the unversed, Roseanne Barr is a comedian, actress and writer, who is best known for her show, Roseanne, which ran from 1988 to 1997 and then briefly in 2018. Having started her career through stand-up comedy, Barr shifted to acting in 1989, as she appeared in several movies like She-Devil, Look Who’s Talking Too, Blue in The Face, Joe Dirt, and Cancel This!

While several social media users continue to pour in their thoughts on the newly released track, and the duo dissing Eminem, the rapper has not yet addressed the mention of his name in Daddy’s Home.

