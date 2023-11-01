Did BLACKPINK's global success impact the increase of English lyrics in K-pop? Explained

On Tuesday, October 31, Circle Chart released an article explaining that the recent increase in English lyrics in the K-pop industry might be due to BLACKPINK's global success given their frequent implementation of English lyrics in their discography.

The analysis, put forth by the researcher Kim Jin-woo from Circle Chart, explained that following the four-piece K-pop girl group's global success in 2020, there's been an increased percentage of English lyrics used in K-pop songs.

Expand Tweet

Given the success that BLACKPINK gained following their usage of English lyrics and being able to meet a larger target, consciously or unconsciously, several other K-pop groups, girl groups in particular, have been following in their footsteps in order to globalize themselves and reach a larger market with the implementation of English lyrics in their songs.

Following the article's release, BLINKs have been celebrating the news as the K-pop group once again proves their global influence and success in the music industry.

Fans elated as Circle Chart's researcher, Kim Jin-woo, names BLACKPINK's global success as the reason behind the increase of English lyrics in K-pop

There's no doubt that K-pop has been one of the most globally influential and powerful genres in the music industry, gathering fans and listeners from all around the world.

While fans enjoy listening to K-pop songs with the presence or absence of English lyrics, there's also been a visible increase in the genre's popularity following the elevating use of English lyrics.

According to the Circle Chart's research, English words in K-pop songs amounted to 18.9% from girl groups and 5.6% from boy groups back in 2018.

However, since BLACKPINK started to be globally recognized and began to successfully thrive outside the boundaries of the Korean music industry in 2020, there has also been a simultaneous increase in the use of English words in other K-pop groups like TWICE, LESSERAFIM, etc.

The recent research done by Kim Jin-woo analyzed the presence of English words in the songs released by the K-pop groups that ranked in Circle Chart's Top 400 Digital Charts based on their performance in the first half of 2023.

From the analysis, it was observed that the group's lyrics with English words amounted to 41.3% from girl groups and 24.3% from boy groups, which represented almost a 19% increase from the same period in 2018.

The research, therefore, concluded by suggesting that this significant increase, especially in the K-pop girl group, might be due to BLACKPINK's global success since they've been actively employing English words in many songs that sit in their discography. Following the article's release, fans have naturally been thrilled to learn about the same.

Fans of BLACKPINK have been celebrating their acknowledgment from a valuable and commendable source like Circle Chart's researcher Kim Jin-woo since the girl groups have undoubtedly played a huge role in the success and recognition of the K-pop industry.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, given that the implementation of English words in K-pop lyrics makes new listeners better empathize with the genre, fans have also been commending BLACKPINK for normalizing the same in the industry and encouraging other K-pop girl groups to boldly attempt the same.