“This will be my comfort show”: Fans excited as TXT’s Taehyun is set to lead a new web series titled Reincarnated as a Tutoring School Student

TXT's Kang Tae-hyun is preparing to debut in a solo variety web series where he will take on the lead role. The promotional materials for this series were unveiled through a YouTube video, sparking immense excitement among fans at the prospect of a TXT member starring in their unique content.

This member has also mentioned his desire to return to school since he misses that life. After receiving this news, fans were proud of the young idol and congratulated him for getting individual content. One of the fans on X even mentioned how it might end up being their "comfort show" once released.

TXT's Taehyun is all set to shine in a new web variety show, About My Past Life as an Idol - Pre-life at School

The group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) member Taehyun has been selected as the protagonist for the web entertainment program About My Past Life as an Idol - Pre-life at School, or Reincarnated as a Tutoring School Student produced by SK Broadband.

On December 22, 2023, SK Broadband, a telecommunication company based in Seoul, announced this news. About My Past Life as an Idol - Pre-life at School is a web entertainment content that directly visits various academies in Korea to provide laughter and information and is expected to evoke various empathy and communication based on academies that people of all ages can relate to.

In addition, it introduces a unique concept of a male protagonist from a past life web novel, bringing new fun that has not been seen before.

Taehyun's confirmation as the exclusive protagonist raises expectations for his first solo web entertainment content. Based on the setting of "a male protagonist from a web novel who is reborn as a student from an idol," Taehyun is expected to experience various academics such as studying, hobbies, and exercise.

An SK Broadband official even released a statement regarding the following saying,

"Taehyun, who has captivated domestic and international fans with outstanding skills and stage presence, is expected to showcase a new, diverse charm through 'Pre-life at School."

The teaser was released on the same day at 8 p.m. through the YouTube channel "funniest pawnshop." The teaser represents Taehyun, who suddenly becomes a student from a global idol in a bewildered state. It also introduces the fun points of Pre-life at School, showing Taehyun struggling to adapt to the new environment at the academy. The main episode will be released on December 29.

To everyone's surprise, the YouTube channel that released this trailer was only created to release content about the show. The fans found this sweet and were delighted by the TXT star's recognition.

However, TXT content was unrelated to Taehyun alone, as the group is all slated to appear at the SBS' Running Man show. These two announcements have left the MOAs excited about everything coming.