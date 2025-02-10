"This is the worst Super Bowl lineup I've ever heard" — Joe Budden reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Halftime setlist allegedly leaked by DJ Akademiks

On February 9, 2025, Joe Budden shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's leaked Super Bowl halftime setlist during episode 798 of The Joe Budden Podcast. During the discussion, Budden criticized those who believed in the leaked lineup, stating that anyone who took it seriously was an "idiot." He said:

"Some of you all idiots out there too damn devoted y'all really did not y'all really put like Band Breaks... f*cking songs, segways. Let me tell whoever this culturist kid is that put this together, this is the worst Super Bowl lineup I have ever heard."

Budden's remarks came just hours before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, which took place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Joe Budden weighs in on Kendrick Lamar's leaked Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup

During a podcast episode with Melyssa Ford and Fat Joe, Joe Budden shared his opinion on the leaked lineup that surfaced online just days before the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The podcaster suggested that an unnamed individual attempted to make Kendrick Lamar look foolish.

He also expressed strong disapproval of the alleged lineup, stating:

"I want to tell all that people that believe that that was Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Lineup, you're an idiot... Somebody just trying to make Kendrick look stupid on Super Bowl weekend Show."

The alleged Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show setlist was reportedly leaked by DJ Akademiks, who claimed responsibility via an Instagram story on Monday, February 10, 2025.

DJ Akademiks allegedly first leaked the lineup in early February 2025, but it was taken down due to X's policy. However, on February 6, 2025, he shared a screenshot on X with the blurred lineup.

On Monday, DJ Akademiks posted two Instagram stories addressing Kendrick Lamar. In the first, he apologized for leaking the setlist, writing:

"Sorry Kendrick that I leaked ur performance. I apologize. U did ya thing tho," DJ wrote.

DJ Akademiks Instagram stories (Image via Instagram/@akademiks)

In the second post, he stated that he leaked the lineup in hopes that Lamar would make changes, but the rapper did not alter it.

"I leaked Kendrick Super Bowl performance hoping he would change it.. he ain't do it.. he doubled down. I'm wat the culture was feeling.. I tried to save yall from that…," DJ wrote in a separate Instagram story.

Additionally, DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot of a tweet by @Shoelace_3, in which the user expressed disbelief that he was responsible for the leak. In response, Akademiks wrote:

"Greatest journalist of all time. There ain't no #2, #3 4,5,6,7,8,9,0 F**k dem n*ggas," DJ wrote.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show featured an eleven-song setlist, which included a guest appearance by SZA. The performed lineup was as follows:

GNX teaser (snippet) Squabble Up Humble DNA Euphoria Man at the Garden Peekaboo Luther (feat. SZA) All the Stars (feat. SZA) Not Like Us TV Off

As of now, Kendrick Lamar has not responded to Joe Budden's remarks or addressed DJ Akademiks's claims.

