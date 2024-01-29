The girlfriend of one of the three Kansas City Chiefs fans mysteriously found dead outside their friend Jordan Willis’ rental house believes they were murdered, News Nation has now reported. The bodies were discovered in Kansas City after a game-day watch party earlier this month.

On January 9, 2024, David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were found dead in the backyard of their friend Jordan Willis' rental home in Kansas, two days after they had watched the Chiefs’ game together with a fifth individual, who reportedly left the party. The bodies were found on January 9 after McGeeney’s fiance broke into the rental house when she allegedly couldn’t get anyone to respond for two days.

As speculation rampantly spread against Jordan Willis in the press, his attorney, John Picerno, defended his client, saying he fell asleep with a loud fan and noise-canceling headphones after the three friends left his home.

Picerno added his client, a data scientist who works from home, didn’t leave his residence or venture out into his backyard due to freezing temperatures until the police arrived on January 9.

However, victim David Harrington’s girlfriend of 17 years, Lorie Kruse, told News Nation that she believes the three men were killed by someone else.

“David was murdered. Those three guys were murdered.”

David Harrington's girlfriend says she does not believe Jordan Willis' defense

According to multiple reports, police investigating the case are awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports before determining the course of the investigation. They also noted they do not suspect foul play in the case.

However, family members of the deceased who believe otherwise have spoken out, suggesting Jordan Willis was allegedly involved in the deaths. Recently, in an interview with News Nation, David Harrington’s girlfriend, Lorie Kruse, told News Nation she believed her boyfriend was killed.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo on Friday, January 26, Kruse said Jordan Willis’ defense in the case appears incomprehensible:

“It does not make any sense to have three men dead, laying in the yard and [Jordan] asleep for 48 hours.”

Kruse did not provide evidence for her belief but alluded that her boyfriend must have been given an illicit substance by force as he was not a “drug addict.” The statement was made in reference to speculation that the deaths may have been drug-related.

“I don’t know if Jordan gave them something like they’re talking about. David wasn’t a drug addict like they’re talking about. He was a good guy. Very good guy. He went to church with us. He coached my son’s baseball team.”

Kruse also said that she had not met Willis but had heard terrible things about him.

“I have heard of Jordan before. I’ve never met him. I’ve heard a lot of terrible things about him. I don’t know the truth in it … David never had a conversation about Jordan. I’ve heard the name Jordan when he’s talking to his friends … I don’t think I’ve ever heard any stories about Jordan at all.”

The interview comes on the heels of Harrington’s father, Jon Harrington, telling The New York Post that he was highly suspicious about Willis’ story.

“[Harrington’s mother] and I are both convinced that Jordan Willis played a part in this somehow.”

Shortly after, Willis’ father defended his son to The Post, stating that his son was innocent and added that he was also grieving the loss of his friends.

