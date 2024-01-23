3 Chiefs fans found dead: Neighbor recounts 'disturbing' turn of events in Kansas City

On the evening of Jan. 7, Ricky Johnson, Clayton McGeeney, and David Harrington came together at Jordan Willis' Northland residence to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two days later, Johnson, McGeeney and Harrington were discovered frozen to death outside the home of their friend. Willis has stated he slept inside and didn't know his friends were out in the cold.

The account has also been confirmed by Willis' lawyer, John Picerno, who said his client was unaware of their deaths until the police showed up at his door. Picerno said his client "was unaware that they were still in his backyard or that they required medical attention."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Over the next two days, family members' concerns grew as the guys went missing. That was what prompted McGeeney's fiancée to go on a personal search for her partner.

According to reports, McGeeney's fiancée went to Willis' house on her own on Jan. 9 and, upon finding no one to answer the door, broke into the basement, where she discovered a dead body lying on the back porch. She called the police after the discovery, and they found two more bodies in the backyard.

Suzanne Reichart, a local who resides close to the area, told FOX:

"It's very scary because I heard nothing. Most of the time I'm at home, but I didn't hear anything. It leaves you wondering what's happening.

"It's kind of disturbing. It makes you wonder what's going on. But if we don't know yet, could it have been CO? It got cold all of a sudden."

Expand Tweet

What is the cause of death of the 3 Chiefs fans?

There were no overt indications of criminal activity at the location or in the area where the victims were discovered, according to the officers who visited. It has also come to light that the causes of death of the football fans are still unknown to the authorities as they await the autopsy results.

In a statement, Kansas City Police Department Captain Jake Becchina stated that no arrests have been made, and the matter is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.

"First and foremost, this case is 100% not being investigated as a homicide," officer Becchina said. "No one is being held, and there haven't been any charges or arrests. On the day the bodies were found, the occupant of the residence cooperated with the investigators."

The tragic deaths of 38-year-old Johnson, 36-year-old McGeeney and 37-year-old Harrington are still under investigation by the police. Becchina said that medical exams will provide further information in a few weeks.