"Thought I was going to make seven": Kevin Costner hopes for seven seasons of Yellowstone despite leaving after season 5

Kevin Costner has been getting recognition over the years for his appearance as John Dutton in Yellowstone. While the series is set to conclude in November this year, he opened up about his return to the second half of season 5 while appearing at CinemaCon on April 9, 2024.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the day of the event, the actor said he was planning to do it, but it might be impossible for him. He further stated:

"I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out – I hope it does – but they've got a lot of different shows foinf on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Costner's statement comes at a time when there has been uncertainty regarding his appearance in the remaining episodes of the fifth season. Since Kevin was willing to move on to another project, Horizon: An American Saga, he quit the show last year because he was unable to adjust the filming schedule.

Kevin even spoke about how his character's storyline would conclude in the series, saying that he had a word with Taylor Sheridan about the same a long time ago.

"Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be," he said.

Reports of Kevin Costner's exit from Yellowstone emerged in February 2023

Deadline reported in February last year that while Taylor Sheridan was planning a conclusion to Yellowstone, they were reportedly working on a separate series that would also serve as an expansion of the Western drama. As mentioned, Kevin Costner was focused on Horizon: An American Saga at the same time.

While Costner was not giving any importance to the planned project, it led to problems between him and Sheridan, who also serves as the co-creator of Yellowstone. Furthermore, the actor was reportedly having trouble working in the fourth and fifth seasons of the show, which ignited the issues.

However, the Dances with Wolves star's lawyer, Marty Singer, clarified that the reports were false. During the PaleyFest in April 2023, Paramount's president of development & production said that he was "very confident" about Kevin Costner's return but did not reveal much about when they would start working on Yellowstone season 5.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June last year, Sheridan recalled his conversation with Kevin Costner, where the latter addressed a project he was willing to work on by being in the director's chair.

"He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, 'We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date], which we did." Sheridan added.

Kevin later appeared for a child support hearing linked to his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in September of the same year, where he said that he left Yellowstone as the producers decided to release the show in two parts.

He added that his salary was supposed to be $12 million for the new season, and the makers did not offer him better pay.

Kevin Costner speaks on his son's acting career

Although Kevin Costner's commitment to Horizon: An American Saga reportedly created problems with the makers of Yellowstone, it is launching the career of his son Hayes. He revealed the same while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, adding that the name of his character is the same as his son.

Kevin even addressed Hayes' acting skills in the interview, saying that he was a perfect fit for the role. Costner also said that he never makes random choices for such characters and continued:

"I wanted him close and so I did it. So we're locked together in a film forever. Actually, I'm not in any scenes with him, but I directed him when he was little and now he's big."

Horizon will be followed by a sequel titled Chapter 2, and both films are scheduled to be released this year.