Who was Kountry Wayne married to? What we know about his baby mamas and kids in wake of child support revelation

Kountry Wayne appeared on The Sherri Shepherd Show on September 28. He addressed the child support payment that he has been doing for a long time. According to Buzz Nigeria, Wayne was married to Gena Colley from 2017 to 2019. They separated after Colley discovered Wayne cheating on her.

When Sherri questioned Wayne on whether he had splurged on anything until now. He replied that the child support is his "biggest splurge" and while Sheri asked him about the amount of child support, he replied:

"Yeah, my child support….Just my family costs me about a month."

He clarified that the exact amount is $200,000 and he also pays a specific amount for spousal support.

He continued:

"So I splurge on some things, cars and all that. I've got a million dollars worth of cars but ain't nothing like that child support, where people with feet walk up on you."

Kountry Wayne is a father of ten kids and was married once in the past

While Kountry Wayne appeared on The Sherri Shepherd Show on Thursday, he revealed that he is a father of 10 children with five different women. He said that all the kids live close to each other alongside their mothers. Wayne then mentioned the names of a few of the kids and said:

"Tony, Tamar, Aliyah, Christiana, Zaria, Keyomi, Honest, Melissa Taylor, now somebody is missing."

He then revealed the 10th child's name as Malia. Wayne was married to Gena Colley from 2017 to 2019 and they were the parents of two children – Melissa Colley and Honesty Dream Colley. Although the duo got divorced, they reportedly share a close relationship until now.

Buzz Nigeria states that Wayne was in a relationship with someone during his high school days. He then had his first child at the age of 17. His mother reportedly passed away at the same time and his father was in prison. He continued dating more women and three of them eventually became pregnant. He had seven children by 2018.

The outlet also revealed that in 2021, Kountry Wayne discovered a son from his former relationship and the child was 13 years old at the time. Although he has been criticized for his relationship history and being a father of so many kids, he has never responded directly to the same anywhere.

Kountry Wayne's successful career over the years

Tuko states that Kountry Wayne finished his education at Jenkins County High School and aimed to become a musician. He later shifted his focus towards social media.

He shared a comedy video through Facebook in 2014 which made him popular. He launched his self-titled YouTube channel in 2019 which has more than 300,000 subscribers. He has worked as an actor in some projects such as Brazilian Wavy and Holiday Heartbreak.