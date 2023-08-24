Mia Talerico net worth: Good Luck Charlie star's fortune explored as child behind iconic meme starts high school

Mia Talerico has recently joined high school, and she celebrated the occasion by posting a picture on Instagram. She was spotted holding a blackboard with the following words written on top of it – "First Day 9th Grade 8.21.23."

Mia was cast as a child actor in the sitcom Good Luck Charlie, which aired on Disney Channel. She appeared in a few other projects, and her net worth is reported to be $1.5 million.

Talerico was enjoying her summer vacation before joining high school. She has been traveling a lot, as per her Instagram posts. She has gone to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris and tried the delicious cuisine of the area.

Mia Talerico pursued her career as an actress when she was a kid. She later appeared in a few other projects, which contributed to her net worth, reported as $1.5 million by CelebrityNetWorth.

The year was 2009 when Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen planned a sitcom for Disney Channel titled Good Luck Charlie. The basic premise was supposed to focus on a family attempting to adjust everything after the birth of a kid named Charlie.

However, Charlie's casting was not so easy until they found Talerico. According to Gary Marsh, an executive for Disney, things were too risky, as it was not easy to make someone of Talerico's age act perfectly in front of the camera. Mia was given very little dialogue, and due to certain elements added to the plot, Mia's expressions were sufficient to make the audience laugh.

Mia's appearance in Good Luck Charlie made her popular among the audience. She was then featured in an episode of Down a Tree, another series on Disney Channel. So Random! and Jojo's Juice are a few other shows where Mia appeared.

Mia Talerico addressed the time when she worked on Good Luck Charlie

In an interview with Just Jared Jr. in September 2021, Mia Talerico stated that the public has a misconception that the cast members of Good Luck Charlie are her real family members.

"Seriously, kids still tell me that my dad doesn't look the same in person as on TV. He's not my real dad but the Good Luck Charlie cast really is like family to me and we have lots of great memories together."

She revealed that she was only 10 months old when she was filming for Good Luck Charlie. Mia spoke about other details about her that remain unknown to the public. She has been living in Santa Barbara and enjoys traveling. She further stated that she also has a hairless guinea pig as her pet.

Good Luck Charlie celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2020. The cast members reunited for an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time. Talerico revealed in the interview that it was the easiest role she ever played because she did not have a lot of lines.

"I think it was really easy because most of the time, it was what happened. We just rolled with it, like, in the crawling scene, I just stood up so we just went with it."

One of the cast members, Eric Allan Kramer, said that Mia Talerico grew up in front of him as the show progressed.