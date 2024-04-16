TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth passes away as family confirms in an emotional post

In a heartbreaking turn of events, TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth passed away aged 36, as revealed by her mother and sister via their respective posts on LinkedIn and Instagram on April 15, 2024. Roth's sister, Lindsay's post confirmed that the content creator had passed away a week ago, around the same time as her disappearance from TikTok.

In an emotional post, Lindsay wrote:

"My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. as a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life."

Lindsay added:

"we don’t know [what] happened yet."

For the unversed, Kyle Marisa Roth had more than 160,000 TikTok followers. She was well known for her videos where she read blind items, sharing controversial celebrity gossip. She was popular for her famous catchphrase, “You want more, I’ll give you more.” The self-confessed “gossip activist” Kyle Marisa Roth had made many videos covering various scandals concerning celebrities, with many raking in millions of views.

The content creator was usually very active on her social media profiles, interacting with fans or posting new content almost daily. However, Kyle had been silent for several days, leaving many fans worried. Her recent videos were flooded with comments asking about her well-being.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s sister and mother shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram and LinkedIn

Kyle Marisa Roth’s sister Lindsay reminisced about her sister on Instagram, mentioning the TikTok star's many talents and how she touched so many lives. She wrote:

"I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism, and more — she had so many gifts."

Lindsay added that the full details of what happened are not known yet. The caption concluded with Lindsay reaching out to Kyle’s fans, in case anyone wanted to share their memories.

Lindsay also promised to keep everyone updated if any memorial services had been planned.

“If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, im here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed," Lindsay wrote.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, also shared the news of the devastating loss on her LinkedIn account in a public post.

Kyle's mother took to LinkedIn to share the news of her daughter's demise with her connections.

She wrote:

"My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform."

Jacquie continued:

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

Going by both the posts, it appears that Kyle Marisa Roth’s family too is not aware of the reason behind her passing away.

In some of her videos, Roth had mentioned her health struggles, revealing that she was a survivor of colon cancer. Some fans mentioned in the comments that the creator had an autoimmune condition, although the exact diagnosis is not clear.

Many fans took to various social media platforms to share condolence messages and well wishes for Kyle Marisa Roth and her family.

