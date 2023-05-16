 "Time to bankrupt another one": New Miller Lite commercial ft. Ilana Glazer faces severe online backlash

Right-wing conservatives are unhappy with Miller Lite's recent advertisement campaign that was released in March 2023, with a pro-women theme. The ad celebrates Women's History Month and features comedian Ilana Glazer criticizing beer commercials using bikini-clad women to sell their products.

The comedian called for a change across the brewing industry, as the company pledged to turn its past "s*xist advertisement" into fertilizer. Ilana can be heard saying:

"Centuries later, how did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis... Wow. Look at this sh*t! Wild!"

She continued to explain the role women played historically in brewing and expressed her disgust at the way women are objectified in modern beer commercials.

As part of the campaign, titled "Bad $#!T to Good $#!T," Miller Lite's parent, the Molson Coors brand, brought old marketing and promotional materials so as to convert them into compost to make fertilizer. This could then be sent to women hop farmers who would, in turn, send the produce to 200 women brewers.

According to Marketing Dive, the company pledged to donate over five times the amount it spent on the project to Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit focusing on women in the brewing industry.

Fueling off of the recent BudLight controversy, internet users called for boycotting Miller Lite as well.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @piv4law)

"Who is running these companies?!": Twitterati critical of Miller Lite ad campaign, call to boycott Brans

As the news of Miller Lite's March commercial spread, internet users were quick to share their disappointment in the "woke" ad. Many demanded that beer companies sell their products to them without giving a lecture on "gender studies." Others stated that they should stop trying to "reinvent" their target audience.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @TomiLahren)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @defhimself)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Bubblebathgirl)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @briteresi)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Wernick4Dallas)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MelissaShuten)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @GrahamAllen_1)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MythinformedMKE)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @DC_Draino)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ClayTravis)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @charliekirk11)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @KCPayTreeIt)

Just a month before the Miller Lite controversy, right-wingers boycotted BudLight for having a similar "woke-themed" campaign. The brand hired Dylan Mulvaney, a trans influencer and activist, to market the brand. Following the boycott, BudLight faced a massive loss and many of its warehouses were sent bomb threats.

Miller Lite is yet to release a statement following the social media outcry.

Poll : 0 votes