"Tom Cruise earns his money!"- Tom Cruise's 'fight for theatres' leaves Twitter divided

Tom Cruise may be one of the biggest and most loved Hollywood heroes of all time. But his recent fight for theatres, where he tried to unsuccessfully change the release dates of Barbie and Oppenheimer to allow his upcoming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I to occupy the IMAX screens for longer, has changed the opinion about the actor ever so slightly.

This does not mean that the actor's fans are gone. In fact, after his latest statement about 'fighting for theatres,' many came forward to claim that Tom Cruise was the savior of cinema in the first place. But it also put many off, who claimed that it was nothing more than Tom Cruise's money-grabbing antics.

The veteran actor, who has appeared in multiple hits before, said to Variety:

"My goal as child since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture. Through my movies I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted. It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone."

Cruise's passionate speech has effectively divided Twitter, with many taking his side while others simply not paying heed to his claims.

Fans polarized over Tom Cruise's latest claims

It is not long back that many fans came forward to call out Tom Cruise after the actor reportedly tried to change the dates of the upcoming films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, the latter of which is an IMAX favorite.

This initially drew some negativity to the actor's image, but it seems his passionate speech about his affinity for the big screen has already drawn a lot of love. This resulted in two very different sets of opinions on Twitter.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I will release in theatres on July 12, 2023, approximately a week before Barbie and Oppenheimer.

