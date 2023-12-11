Tom Nitti exits The Voice, calls his time on the show a dream come true

The long-running NBC series The Voice is currently in its season 24, which premiered recently in September 2023. The show presents fans with an opportunity to judge a range of singers in a bid to discover the next great voice of America.

Tom Nitti joined Season 24 and instantly impressed fans with his voice and overall versatility. The 31-year-old may have been one of the strongest contestants on the show. However, due to several personal issues, he ultimately decided to go on his own. Still, it appears as though Nitti will look back at his time on The Voice with great affection, claiming that being on the show was effectively a dream come true.

Tom Nitti thanks fans after his stay on The Voice Season 24 is cut short

A New York State Tropper, Nitti has previously been the recipient of the Purple Heart award as well. He recently took to social media to thank fans and talk about the reasons behind his departure.

As it turns out, NItti is currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle to win the custody of his two sons from his ex-wife. The case required his immediate attention and presence which proved to be the reason why he ended up leaving The Voice early. While his talent was undeniable, Nitti claimed that he was thankful despite the need for a quick exit.

"I walked the road of my dream for a bit and loved every minute of it. I’m also quite certain I’m where I need to be right now."

A part of the Reba McEntire team, Nitti sang Signed, Sealed, Delivered by Stevie Wonder at his audition and has since given a range of iconic performances. It turns out that he underwent divorce from his ex just a few months before the filming of the show. That resulted in a legal custody battle that needed his presence.

He claimed that while his dream was surely to make a career out of his music, that was simply not possible at the present because of his children:

"It’s always been a dream of mine to pursue music full-time, but I can’t do that without a cushion, As a dad, I need to make sure my children will be supported. I spilled my guts. I told her about how I had just received an email from my lawyers urging me to come home because my ex-wife was going after primary custody. I am happy with the decision I made, but should it have come to that point? Absolutely not.”

Nitti is currently dating Ashley Bryant. He has also been supported through the worst of his journey by his friends in the New York State Police and continues to plan his future as a musician.

Hence, while his time on The Voice may have come to an end, Tom Nitti can be expected to crop up showcasing his talents shortly as well.