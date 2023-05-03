"Too stunned to bark": Dog's reaction to Jared Leto's cat look at Met Gala 2023 sparks hilarious reactions online 

Jared Leto recently attended the Met Gala 2023 dressed as the late legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld's white Birman cat, Choupette. Besides pictures of Jared Leto dressed in a life-size cat costume doing the rounds on the internet, another video of a dog's reaction to the same has left netizens in splits.

Stefanie @fastpitstop

The best part of the Met Gala was this dogs reaction The best part of the Met Gala was this dogs reaction 😂https://t.co/MxqHRDYLLZ

In the video, Jared Leto was seen walking on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in the costume and waving to the cameras. The video then suddenly zoomed into a dog standing by the sidelines, looking bewildered.

The dog's confused expression has now become the butt of several jokes on the internet.

H. @ButterrCupO6 @fastpitstop The dog was too stunned to bark @fastpitstop The dog was too stunned to bark

For those unaware, Jared Leto's costume was his way of paying homage to late German designer Karl Lagerfeld, which was in keeping with this year's theme for the Met Gala 2023, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Following his red carpet entry, however, Leto fully removed the costume to reveal his outfit for the night - an all-black ensemble comprising of a bedazzled cape, semi-sheer blouse, pleated skirt, and black trousers.

Social media users can't get enough of the dog's reaction after seeing Jared Leto dressed as a life-sized cat

Internet users had a field day after going through the memes that were doing rounds post-Met Gala 2023. While the event saw plenty of mind-boggling costumes and funny memes about them, it was the dog's reaction to Leto's cat attire that quickly became the standout moment from the night.

Brie 🕊️♀ @SoftEarthSoul

#MetGala2023



Jared Leto as the

Lagerfeld Cat



Watch the dog at the end of this clip..Jared Leto as theLagerfeld Cat Watch the dog at the end of this clip.. 😆 #MetGala2023 Jared Leto as the Lagerfeld Cat 🐱 https://t.co/nwSKIyigIf

BadNullker @Bad_Nullker

#MetGala The dog's reaction to Jared Leto in a cat costume is just priceless #MetGala 2023 The dog's reaction to Jared Leto in a cat costume is just priceless#MetGala #MetGala2023 https://t.co/7l1MCR6RXE

jugal @joogasama Stefanie @fastpitstop

The best part of the Met Gala was this dogs reaction The best part of the Met Gala was this dogs reaction 😂https://t.co/MxqHRDYLLZ the dog knew it was jared leto twitter.com/fastpitstop/st… the dog knew it was jared leto twitter.com/fastpitstop/st…

Dominique Shaw @bytheSeaShaw @ThisDhara Such a good boy. lol Honestly, I would have loved to have seen Jared Leto chased by this dog. @ThisDhara Such a good boy. lol Honestly, I would have loved to have seen Jared Leto chased by this dog.

Doja Cat was also dressed as Choupette for the Met Gala 2023

Jared was not the only one to dress up as a cat for Met Gala 2023 to pay an ode to Karl Lagerfeld. Singer Doja Cat also chose a similar path, even wearing feline-like facial prosthetics and a beaded cat-eared cap with her Oscar de la Renta gown.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser event in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. This event has been organized by Vogue Editor Anna Wintour for several years. She has presided over the event since 1995.

The event was co-chaired by Ghanaian-British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa, and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour.

Several celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Lil Nas X were seen in attendance at the event.

Poll : 0 votes