“Toys ain't got no gender” — Internet divided as FunnyMike defends parenting choice amid backlash over “Girl Toys” remark

YouTuber and comedian FunnyMike, whose real name is MacArthur Johnson, has sparked controversy online after a viral video showed him discouraging his son from playing with a toy that looked like a writing tablet, which he called "girl toys." In the clip, he is heard saying:

"What you doing with a girl toy damn it?" He continues, "I don't give a damn what you have, you don't play with no girls' toys boy. Didn't I tell you that? Come on, what I told you? Don't play what? Leave that shit alone."

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with many users debating the implications of gender norms in parenting. FunnyMike, known for his comedic content and family-oriented videos, responded to the criticism of his clip, which was shared by @Fearedbuck on March 29. In his response, he defended his stance, stating:

"I don't want him playing with girl toys. Raise your kids how you raise your kids, idgaf how y'all feel… Let me father him how I father him, he gone be a man."

His remarks immediately sparked an online debate, with many arguing over whether toys should be categorized by gender.

"Toys ain't got no gender, bro. Let the kid play," one X user commented.

"It's stupid to tell a child they can't play with a toy because their gender it's sick…let a child be a child," another user remarked.

FunnyMike's out here clutching pearls over 'girl toys' like his son's gonna turn into Barbie overnight. Bro, it's a plastic doll, not a gender swap potion—let the kid have fun and stop flexing your insecurities on him. Toxic masculinity much?" a user said.

Reactions on X were sharply divided. Some users criticized FunnyMike for enforcing gender norms on his child, while others defended his stance, viewing it as essential for raising a boy with traditional masculinity.

"The fact that he is getting backlash from his raising his son to be a man as he is a boy just goes to show how much feminism is trying to DESTROY masculinity among men, we have to continue to fight back against feminism and raise our boys to be fully grown men," an X user wrote.

"I actually agree with him. Y'all are weird and in too deep," another user noted.

"And he is absolutely correct with getting on this early and being stern especially when the boy has nothing but sisters. I'm glad he still has his soul and isn't letting the internet raise his son to be a botty boy," a user commented.

FunnyMike reacts as DDG's Twitch raid boosts his channel

While MacArthur Johnson continues to face backlash, he recently made headlines for a different reason. Fellow YouTuber and rapper DDG surprised FunnyMike by raiding his Twitch stream, transferring his entire audience to FunnyMike's channel before logging off, as reported by TheShadeRoom on March 14, 2025.

He was visibly caught off guard as his chat exploded with "DDG raid" messages, and his follower count surged dramatically in real-time.

Momentarily speechless, he took a second to take it all in before expressing his gratitude. Overwhelmed by the unexpected support, FunnyMike praised DDG, calling him "a real one" and acknowledging the impact of the gesture on his growing Twitch career.

As discussions unfold, he continues to grow his Twitch presence while maintaining his YouTube career, where he remains a popular content creator known for his comedic and family-oriented videos.

