"I don't care about Iggy": Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker shades Iggy Azalea on TikTok, and fans are livid 

Landon Barker, son of Travis Barker, recently uploaded a TikTok using the Iggy Azalea sound clip. This comes days after his younger sister, Alabama Barker, received backlash for the same when she and Jodie Woods danced to an audio clip of Azalea discussing her past relationship with ex, Playboy Carti and him missing the birth of their son, Onyx.

In his video, Landon Barker, a seventeen-year-old, stands in the bathroom adjusting his hair before lip-syncing Azalea saying, "He thought that was more important than seeing his son be born." Barker then begins dancing at the bass drop in a different outfit.

Barker's TikTok has amassed over 36 thousand views and is still available on his page unlike Alabama's TikTok, which was deleted following backlash.

Many users took to commenting on the video, with one user asking, "Didn't Alabama almost get canceled for using this sound?" To which Landon Barker responded:

"Yeah but idc about iggy."

Netizens respond to Landon Barker's video

Landon Barker's video was reposted on Instagram by user tiktokinsiders and has received over 85 thousand views and 600 comments. Many users called Barker's actions insensitive, just as it was for sister Alabama.

One user specifically stated that Landon Barker was "probably doing it specifically because of that, its his strange way of 'sticking up for' his sister."

Some users commented that Barker wanted to be "quirky" and "edgy so bad."

A user stated:

"he act like Iggy care [about] him. Only relevant cus of his daddy while hun making bank bye."

Another user stated:

"He should [do] what his little sister did was disrespectful."

A user commented:

"No but why are they dancing to her literal tra[u]ma."

Landon Barker has not come forward with any further comment on his video. At the time of the article, Iggy Azalea had not commented on Barker's insensitive use of her interview audio. There is currently no action being taken on getting the sound itself taken down.

