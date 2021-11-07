"Travis Scott provoked these people": Astroworld Fest victim Danish Baig's family lashes out in tribute note

Danish Baig, 27, was one of the eight people killed in the Travis Scott-led Astroworld Fest on November 5, Friday. His brother, Basil Mirza Baig, took to Facebook to share a first-hand account of the chaos that left several injured at Houston's NRG Park.

The tribute note to Danish Baig underlined how people were "trampled, walked, and stomped on" in a deadly stampede that left several injured. Basil also went on to blame Scott for encouraging people to jump onto the stage while claiming the rapper "did not stop the show."

His post read:

"Travis Scott provoked these people and made them do just that and more he called people to the stage to jump into the crowd and did not stop the show. Multiple people have lost their lives and my prayers go out to their losses."

Danish Baig's brother recalled the chaotic moments

In the note, the grieving brother also recalled the moment in which "beautiful soul" Danish Baig tried to save the former's sister-in-law from the "horrendous acts that were being done to her."

He further wrote:

"Last night he showed his courageous act to save my sister in law from those horrendous things that were being done. I am lost of words and in true trauma from this event."

A few hours later, Basil shared details of Danish Baig's funeral, which is to be held at the Colleyville Masjid on November 7, Sunday.

Meanwhile, Scott has issued a statement

A troubled Scott took to his Instagram stories to issue an official statement on the deadly incident on Saturday night. In the videos, he said he wanted to "send prayers" to those that passed away while acknowledging that he didn't quite understand the "severity of the situation."

The fest was sold-out and had 50,000 attendees. Franco Patino, Rudy Pena and Brianna Rodriguez were among those killed.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Aside from the crowd surge, Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner noted that drugs and needles could have been involved. On Saturday, he told members of the press that a man was reportedly injecting people. An investigation is underway.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha