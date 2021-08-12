"He's clearly cheating": Trisha Paytas calls out Austin McBroom of The ACE Family over cheating allegations

In their second episode of the Enemies podcast, Trisha Paytas addressed Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom's relationship.

"You know, honestly? My thought is this, he's clearly cheating. If there's fifteen stories that are very similar that have some sort of receipts, chances are, you know, it walks like a duck, talks like a duck. It's a duck. You know it's a duck. So it's clear that he's cheating, right? There's some messing around or maybe, who knows, maybe they have an open relationship. Maybe she doesn't care for the business, I don't know."

This comes after fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau took to Twitter to accuse Austin McBroom of cheating on his wife, Catherine, more than once. On the day of the Social Gloves boxing event hosted by Austin McBroom, Mongeau claimed that Austin facetimed Jake Paul.

one time austin mcbroom was cheating on catherine with a random bitch and she left a lipstick in his car



then i was sitting with jake in the car and he gets a facetime



it’s from austin (crying) and catherine, yelling “IS THIS TANA’S LIPSTICK AUSTIN SAYS IT IS”



(it wasn’t) — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 12, 2021

Austin McBroom responded by saying the tweet was a lie. He claimed it was Erika Costell's lipliner that was misplaced after transporting her and Jake Paul back to Paul's house.

But Mongeau wasn't the only one to accuse Austin McBroom of cheating. Monica Bush, the TikTok star, shared a series of TikToks where she interacted with McBroom before meeting with him and he allegedly made a move on her.

Bush also claimed that Austin McBroom told her that he and Catherine were allegedly together for publicity and were not a real couple.

Catherine McBroom's statement to rumors involving Austin McBroom

In response to the allegations, Catherine McBroom shared a video on Snapchat to address Austin McBroom's cheating scandal.

"Every time there's a big milestone, or a big event or something, or a lot of attention directed towards us, a lot of people start directing the attention to themselves. I think that is 100 percent stressful because it gives me anxiety, and what can I say? It makes me nervous. I stay off my phone, and I stay off social media."

While Catherine claimed that the rumors about Austin were not based on fact, fans who viewed the video claimed she looked "defeated." One user commented, "Stuck in a pattern and accepts the negative to protect what they have."

Austin McBroom has also addressed the rumors surrounding his cheating, directly calling out Mongeau who made the bulk of the claims. He called her a "clout chaser" for bringing up the allegations immediately after the success of the Social Gloves event.

Neither Austin McBroom nor wife Catherine have responded to Trisha Paytas's claims.

