"Trying to pull the Bianca look" — Internet thinks Kim Kardashian looks like Kanye West's wife in new photoshoot for Skims

On February 13, 2025, Kim Kardashian shared a new look for her shapewear brand, Skims, on X. She posted a photo of herself modeling a swimsuit, featuring the latest designs from her popular brand.

However, the release quickly garnered attention for a different reason. Fans and critics across social media platforms, notably X, pointed out striking similarities between Kardashian's styling and that of Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West.

"Trying to pull the Bianca look," one commented.

Furthermore, several users questioned whether the similarity was apparent to everyone or if it was just their perception, fueling further debate online.

"Have we come full circle where Kim K is trying to look like Bianca Censori? This timeline never fails to surprise me," a user on X commented.

"First frame looking more Bianca or it's just me ?" another commented.

"You look like her, or she looks like you," another user commented.

Furthermore, some users on X expressed confusion, questioning why Kim Kardashian would adopt a look resembling her former partner's wife. Others suggested that given her children would also see these images, the decision may not have been appropriate.

"Kim Kardashian playing 'spot the difference' with Kanye's new wife… and losing every time she looks in the mirror," a netizen on X commented.

"Why are you trying to look like your ex husband's wife, Bianca? Gross. Your kids see this crap through their friends. You do know this, right?" a user on X commented.

"Was wondering why Kim is posting pictures of Bianca Censori until I zoomed," a netizen commented.

As of now, Kim Kardashian, the owner of Skims, has not yet commented on the reactions circulating online.

Online buzz grows over Kim Kardashian's look in latest Skims campaign

Kim (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, Kim Kardashian unveiled a new look for her shapewear brand, Skims, on X, featuring three images. In the first picture, Kardashian is seen wearing a spaghetti-strap bodysuit resembling a bikini, which can also be worn as a swimsuit.

The outfit is white with blue and pink heart prints. She poses seated on a sofa, looking directly at the camera. Her hair, cut to neck length, is slicked back with gel, and her makeup features a nude base with a reddish effect on the eyes and bold nude lips.

This particular hair and makeup combination caught the attention of social media users, leading to comparisons between Kardashian and Bianca Censori, who frequently sport a similar look.

The resemblance between the two personalities has been discussed among netizens, but neither Kardashian nor Censori has addressed the comparisons.

Kim Kardashian married Kanye West on May 24, 2014, and divorced on March 2, 2022. Bianca Censori and West married in a private ceremony in late 2022. In the second image, Kim Kardashian is seen wearing the same outfit with white heels, sitting on her heels in a spa or bathroom-like setting.

In the final image, she removes the spaghetti-strap camisole, showcasing the versatility of the bodysuit and demonstrating that it can also be worn as a bra and underwear. She captioned the post with a simple heart emoji.

The look is part of The Skims Valentine's Shop, which features limited-edition designs, prints, and colors. The Cami bodysuit is $76, the bra/tank top is $48, and the lace underwear, Tanga, retails for $22.

The new collection is now available for purchase on the official Skims website.

