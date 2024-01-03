"Turning into his father": Donald Trump weird ear picture sparks wild reactions online 

Donald Trump has sparked conversation online after a guest at his Mar-A-Lago resort snapped a picture of him. The former POTUS recently hosted a New Year’s Eve function at the Florida venue where several party attendees clicked pictures alongside him. In one of the many images, the Republican’s ears looked peculiar and left netizens bewildered.

Former federal prosecutor and Donald Trump critic, Ron Filipkowski, recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to put the latter on blast. In a now-viral tweet that has amassed over one million views, Filipkowski poked fun at the politician by saying- “Trump last night with Dominica Ambassador to UN. Ear looks weird.”

In the image, people could see Donald Trump staring far off and showing off only a portion of his face to the camera. The upper portion of the ear appeared to be strangely attached to his head.

Expand Tweet

While some compared the 77-year-old to an extraterrestrial creature, others compared him to his father, Fred Trump, who had similar ears. One netizen said:

Expand Tweet

“Looks like a face lift scar”: Netizens troll Donald Trump as party picture circulates online

Internet users had a field day with the latest pictures. Several netizens relentlessly trolled the 56th U.S. president. While some believed that he had undergone cosmetic procedures, others brought up his body odor. This comes after former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger revealed that Donald Trump does not smell pleasant.

On December 16, Kinzinger tweeted:

“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can.”

Getting into the details about the same, Kinzinger said:

“The best way to describe it… take armpits, ketchup, a butt, and makeup.”

Evidently, people could not stop trolling him for his persona. Some reactions to the viral photo read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Donald Trump takes to Truth Social to seemingly diss Joe Biden in New Year’s message

Donald Trump took to his rendition of X to share a message with his followers and opponent Joe Biden. While wishing “crooked Joe Biden” an “early New Year’s salutation,” he also dissed the current president’s leadership.

He said on the website:

“As the New Year fast approaches, I would like to wish an early New Year's salutation to crooked Joe Biden and his group of radical left misfits and thugs on their never-ending attempt to destroy our nation through lawfare, invasion and rigging elections.”

He also claimed that “they” were allowing illegal immigrants to enter the country to ensure that the latter will vote in the upcoming elections.

Trump also revealed that his wife and former first lady Melania Trump could not attend his holiday celebrations as she was taking care of her sick mother. He claimed:

“But she’s [Amalija Knavs] been very ill, so I just want to say 'hello' to the First Lady- we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital- and hopefully the’ll be ok, but it’s a tough one, it’s a very tough one.”

Trump’s addressal about Melania comes after many noted that the latter was absent from the Trump family’s Christmas photos in December.